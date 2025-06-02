Alex Marquardt Out At CNN After He 'Destroyed the Reputation' of Navy Vet in Defamation Lawsuit That Cost Network $5Million

Marquardt's debunked claims that the veteran was illegally exploiting Afghans cost the struggling cable channel $5million in settlement money.

Longtime CNN correspondent Alex Marquardt has announced he is leaving the network just months after his reporting on a U.S. Navy veteran was found to be defamatory, RadarOnline.com can report.

Some personal news: I’m leaving CNN after 8 terrific years. Tough to say goodbye but it’s been an honor to work among the very best in the business. Profound thank you to my comrades on the National Security team & the phenomenal teammates I’ve worked with in the US and abroad.

Last July, the journalist testified he had "no evidence" linking the decorated Navy veteran to the black market trade of Afghan refugees before airing a report that sparked a $1 billion defamation lawsuit against the embattled network.

Some media insiders contend Marquardt's sudden departure was not necessarily his idea.