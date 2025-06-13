CNN Looking to 'Cut Ties' With Pricey Star Anderson Cooper as Journalist's $18M Salary and 'Low Ratings' Are Sinking Network
Anderson Cooper may be the next big name to be booted from CNN as the broadcaster's salary is believed to be causing a major headache at the network, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The popular journalist is also said not to be bringing in the type of ratings to justify all the money he makes.
Out With Cooper?
Now that the longtime news network is locking arms with Global Networks, cheap CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels is believed to be looking to cut costs wherever possible, and Cooper is in his sights.
"Anderson’s pulling less than 700,000 viewers a night,” one source told Rob Shuter for his Hollywood Substack. "Meanwhile, Kaitlan Collins is clocking higher ratings for a fifth of the salary.”
Collins is one of the most well-known personalities on CNN, as she has been at the center of plenty of exchanges with President Trump.
Writing On The Wall?
According to insiders, Cooper is "already exploring his options. He knows the writing’s on the teleprompter."
A spokesperson for the network has already shut down the rumors, and said, "There is zero truth to this story," but the source claimed Cooper does not want a possible termination to come out of left field, as he may be lining up future gigs.
"He’s a Vanderbilt,” one insider noted. "He doesn’t need CNN, but CNN can’t afford him anymore."
Cooper's salary may be a big issue, especially since his fellow CNN stars, Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer, were previously denied raises, according to reports.
At the time, it was also reported Chris Wallace would be forced to take a pay cut, with others at the network prepared for "inevitable" layoffs.
The 58-year-old had previously ruffled feathers at the network, especially in February 2025, when he dropped a brutal insult on New Hampshire's former governor Chris Sununu after he defended Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
At the time, the billionaire was attempting to root out massive federal waste and mismanagement of taxpayer dollars.
After Sununu argued Musk offered "specific examples off the top of his head of where the corruption and fraud were," Cooper responded, "Don't be a d---."
' I Feel Bad About It'
Following their tussle, Cooper was quick to explain his "rude" comment: "I apologize. I don’t know why I said that. I feel bad about it."
"Are you kidding? I grew up with seven brothers and sisters,” Sununu laughed in response. "I’m a former governor. You want to know what I’m normally called? That’s one of the nicest things I’ve been called all week."
The broadcaster also caught some flak with his wild behavior during CNN's New Year's Eve festivities, which he cohosted alongside Andy Cohen.
At various points, Cooper drank while hosting and also laughed about jokes involving doing illegal drugs with guest Diplo.
The network looks to be in the middle of a facelift, as earlier this month, longtime correspondent Alex Marquardt announced his exit just months after his reporting on a U.S. Navy veteran was found to be defamatory.
Marquardt's debunked claims that vet Zachary Young was illegally exploiting Afghans cost the struggling cable channel $5million in settlement money.
"I’m leaving CNN after 8 terrific years. Tough to say goodbye, but it’s been an honor to work among the very best in the business," Marquardt tweeted at the time.
"Profound thank you to my comrades on the National Security team & the phenomenal teammates I’ve worked with in the US and abroad."