Anderson Cooper
CNN Feud Explodes as $18Million Dollar Liberal ‘Golden Boy’ Anderson Cooper Rages Over Conservative Loudmouth Scott Jennings’ Meteoric Rise at Network

Photo of Anderson Cooper and Scott Jeninings
Source: MEGA, CNN

Anderson Cooper is fuming over conservative Scott Jennings' popularity at CNN.

July 11 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Catty Anderson Cooper has one foot out the door at CNN, RadarOnline.com has learned, and a source said that the entitled newsman’s anticipated exit has staffers fearing an all-out firestorm.

“Everyone’s bracing for Anderson to cause an almighty stink when he goes,” an insider shared.

Anderson Cooper 'Feels Like a Ghost' at CNN

Anderson Cooper is Raging Over Scott Jennings' Meteoric Rise at CNN
Source: MEGA

Anderson.Cooper is ready to leave CNN amid plummeting ratings.

Sources said that as the network’s ratings continue to sink – and chaos reigns behind the scenes – bitter Cooper, 58, is ready to bail on his TV home of 24 years.

“He’s furious and fed up. He used to be CNN’s golden boy, but these days he feels like a ghost in the building,” an insider said.

As previously reported, a spy blabbed that the silver-haired hotshot – who reportedly rakes in a massive annual salary of $18 million – had an “epic meltdown” upon learning he was bypassed as moderator for CNN’s primetime presidential debate in June in favor of colleagues Dana Bash and Jake Tapper.

'Execs Love' Scott Jennings' Rants

justin trudeau resignation scott jennings reveals downfall cnn
Source: CNN

Anderson Cooper is Raging Over Scott Jennings' Meteoric Rise at CNN.

According to the insider, die-hard liberal Cooper was also in a snit over conservative loudmouth Scott Jennings, 47, becoming a ratings magnet for CNN NewsNight.

“Anderson can’t stand it. Scott’s allowed to rant and rave, while the rest of them are muzzled. It’s infuriating for him to see producers building the entire show around Jennings, while he’s pushed to the side,” the insider explained.

“People tune in to see what outrageous thing Scott will say next, and the execs love it. Anderson is appalled that they’re pandering for viewers this way.”

Ratings Taking a Dive

anderson cooper oddball antics cnn exit speculation
Source: MEGA

Anderson Cooper's ratings have taken a major slide.

Meanwhile, Anderson Cooper 360° has slipped in the key 25 to 54 age demographic, and according to a source, the host “does not react well to being questioned or held accountable” for dwindling viewership.

Now, Cooper has his Hollywood power agent, Bryan Lourd, which industry regulars see as a sign that he’s ready to jump ship.

RadarOnline.com reported in June that Cooper hired the Creative Artists Agency and its top dealmaker to help make power moves if he finds himself looking for new work.

A 'Scorched-Earth' Exit

Anderson Cooper is Raging Over Scott Jennings' Meteoric Rise at CNN
Source: MEGA

Anderson Cooper is exploring new job opportunities.

“It’s patently clear that he’s looking to land somewhere else — possibly streaming, books, or even politics,” the insider asserted. “He considers himself highbrow and above the circus CNN has become.”

The source added that staffers are now bracing themselves because there’s talk Cooper is contemplating a “scorched-earth exit” with a tell-all about the network.

