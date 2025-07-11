CNN Feud Explodes as $18Million Dollar Liberal ‘Golden Boy’ Anderson Cooper Rages Over Conservative Loudmouth Scott Jennings’ Meteoric Rise at Network

Sources said that as the network’s ratings continue to sink – and chaos reigns behind the scenes – bitter Cooper, 58, is ready to bail on his TV home of 24 years.

“He’s furious and fed up. He used to be CNN’s golden boy, but these days he feels like a ghost in the building,” an insider said.

As previously reported, a spy blabbed that the silver-haired hotshot – who reportedly rakes in a massive annual salary of $18 million – had an “epic meltdown” upon learning he was bypassed as moderator for CNN’s primetime presidential debate in June in favor of colleagues Dana Bash and Jake Tapper.