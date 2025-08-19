EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The One 'Problem' That Means Travis Kelce's Relationship With Taylor Swift Is 'Ultimately Doomed'

Kelce has admitted outside commitments contributed to him feeling off his game.

"I think it might have slipped a little bit because I did have a little bit more focus in trying to set myself up. And opportunities came up where I was excited to venture into a new world of acting and being an entertainer," he told GQ.

The tight end's other ventures included hosting Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and appearing in Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie.

While those roles brought him excitement, they also split his focus.

"I never want the product to tail off, and I feel like these past two years haven't been to my standard. I just have such a motivation to show up this year for my guys," he confessed.

A source close to the Chiefs said: "NFL seasons are brutal. You can't give 80 percent to football and 20 percent to everything else and still expect to be at the top of your game. Travis knows that, and it's starting to dawn on him that his relationship with Taylor might mean making sacrifices he doesn't want to make."