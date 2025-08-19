#MeToo Comeback? Matt Lauer 'Laying the Groundwork' for a Return to the Spotlight, Networking With Former Colleagues 'To See Who Can Help Him Find a New Job'
Disgraced former TV host Matt Lauer is said to be "laying the groundwork" for a career comeback, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lauer, 67, was axed from NBC News after 20-years with the network in 2017 following sexual misconduct allegations from a female employee, who alleged the Today co-host sexually assaulted her during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.
The female employee claimed Lauer continued to sexually harass her after the crew returned to New York City.
Lauer Axed From NBC
Lauer's initial accuser opened the floodgates and soon several other women came forward accusing the NBC heavy hitter of sexual misconduct. The anchor denied any wrongdoing, insisting he had "extramarital, but consensual, sexual encounter" with the staffer.
At the time, Lauer was among NBC's top talent, earning a mouth-watering $28million per year. Regardless, NBC wasted no time firing Lauer for "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace," and he was officially canceled one month after similar allegations against Harvey Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement.
Now, insiders reportedly claim Lauer is testing the waters and "networking with former colleagues" in hopes of connecting with someone who can "help him find a new job."
Lauer Has Been 'Reconnecting' With Former Colleagues
An insider close to Lauer reportedly said: "Matt has been reconnecting with old friends, and it's not by accident.
"He believes he was unfairly treated and feels he still has something to say, something to offer – he's just been waiting for the right moment."
While Lauer hasn't returned to the anchor desk since his 2017 axing, he's made "strategic" appearances in his personal life, including the 2023 wedding of Today show Special Project producer Jennifer Long, which was also attended by Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.
The following year, Lauer stepped out for the 2024 wedding of fellow ousted anchor Don Lemon.
Since "reconnecting" with old pals and former co-workers at the events, sources claimed Lauer has been busy texting his contact.
One former Today show colleague, who claimed to be among the many to receive a message from Lauer, said: "Matt has always been a networker.
"He kept in touch with people because it's good journalistic practice. So he's doing the same thing now networking with people who might be able to help him."
Meanwhile, Lauer has also put out fires in his personal life since being exiled from network TV.
Lauer's Personal Life Post-Sex Scandal
Two years after he was fired from NBC, Lauer finalized his divorce from Annette Roque in 2019. Lauer and Roque were married for 20-years and share three children together – Jack, 24, Romy, 21, and Thijs, 18.
Lauer, who's worth an estimated $80million, reportedly paid Roque millions in their split, but retained ownership of his $36million Sag Harbor estate as well as a $7million Manhattan apartment and $17million mansion outside the Big Apple.
Since his divorce, Lauer has been dating Shamin Abas, a British-born luxury public relations executive. The pair currently live together in Long Island.