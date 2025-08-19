MeToo Comeback? Matt Lauer 'Laying the Groundwork' for a Return to the Spotlight, Networking With Former Colleagues 'To See Who Can Help Him Find a New Job'

Disgraced former TV host Matt Lauer is said to be "laying the groundwork" for a career comeback, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lauer, 67, was axed from NBC News after 20-years with the network in 2017 following sexual misconduct allegations from a female employee, who alleged the Today co-host sexually assaulted her during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

The female employee claimed Lauer continued to sexually harass her after the crew returned to New York City.