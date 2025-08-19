Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Gossip > Matt Lauer

#MeToo Comeback? Matt Lauer 'Laying the Groundwork' for a Return to the Spotlight, Networking With Former Colleagues 'To See Who Can Help Him Find a New Job'

Photo of Matt Lauer
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Matt Lauer is plotting a career comeback.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 19 2025, Published 8:47 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Disgraced former TV host Matt Lauer is said to be "laying the groundwork" for a career comeback, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lauer, 67, was axed from NBC News after 20-years with the network in 2017 following sexual misconduct allegations from a female employee, who alleged the Today co-host sexually assaulted her during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

The female employee claimed Lauer continued to sexually harass her after the crew returned to New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

Lauer Axed From NBC

Photo of Matt Lauer
Source: MEGA

Lauer was earning $28million per year when he was fired from NBC.

Lauer's initial accuser opened the floodgates and soon several other women came forward accusing the NBC heavy hitter of sexual misconduct. The anchor denied any wrongdoing, insisting he had "extramarital, but consensual, sexual encounter" with the staffer.

At the time, Lauer was among NBC's top talent, earning a mouth-watering $28million per year. Regardless, NBC wasted no time firing Lauer for "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace," and he was officially canceled one month after similar allegations against Harvey Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement.

Now, insiders reportedly claim Lauer is testing the waters and "networking with former colleagues" in hopes of connecting with someone who can "help him find a new job."

Article continues below advertisement

Lauer Has Been 'Reconnecting' With Former Colleagues

Photo of Matt Lauer
Source: MEGA

Sources said Lauer has been 'reconnecting with old friends' in hopes of finding a job.

An insider close to Lauer reportedly said: "Matt has been reconnecting with old friends, and it's not by accident.

"He believes he was unfairly treated and feels he still has something to say, something to offer – he's just been waiting for the right moment."

While Lauer hasn't returned to the anchor desk since his 2017 axing, he's made "strategic" appearances in his personal life, including the 2023 wedding of Today show Special Project producer Jennifer Long, which was also attended by Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

The following year, Lauer stepped out for the 2024 wedding of fellow ousted anchor Don Lemon.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Matt Lauer
Source: MEGA

Lauer has made 'strategic' appearances in his personal life, including back-to-back weddings of industry insiders.

Since "reconnecting" with old pals and former co-workers at the events, sources claimed Lauer has been busy texting his contact.

One former Today show colleague, who claimed to be among the many to receive a message from Lauer, said: "Matt has always been a networker.

"He kept in touch with people because it's good journalistic practice. So he's doing the same thing now networking with people who might be able to help him."

Meanwhile, Lauer has also put out fires in his personal life since being exiled from network TV.

READ MORE ON GOSSIP
Photo of Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curis

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Mulls Lightning Speed Engagement to New Beau Jim Curtis — 'She's at a Stage in Life That She's Tired of Playing it Safe’

Photo of Sharon Stone and Robert De Niro

EXCLUSIVE: How Sharon Stone is Convinced Hollywood Conspiracy to 'Save' Robert De Niro's Image Stopped Her Getting Roles

Lauer's Personal Life Post-Sex Scandal

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Matt Lauer and Shamin Abas
Source: MEGA

Lauer has been dating Shamin Abas

Two years after he was fired from NBC, Lauer finalized his divorce from Annette Roque in 2019. Lauer and Roque were married for 20-years and share three children together – Jack, 24, Romy, 21, and Thijs, 18.

Lauer, who's worth an estimated $80million, reportedly paid Roque millions in their split, but retained ownership of his $36million Sag Harbor estate as well as a $7million Manhattan apartment and $17million mansion outside the Big Apple.

Since his divorce, Lauer has been dating Shamin Abas, a British-born luxury public relations executive. The pair currently live together in Long Island.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.