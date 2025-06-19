EXCLUSIVE: How Matt Lauer is Begging Hoda Kotb to 'Throw Him a Bone' – And Why She's Snubbing His Pleas for Help

Hustling Hoda Kotb is back on top in a big way as she courts TV comeback offers and launches her wellness biz in New York City – and her former colleague Matt Lauer is coming to her, hat in hand, pleading for her to help him out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources say the disgraced ex-anchor, 67, has been trying to get Kotb's attention, but she's either too busy – or doesn't care!

"Hoda's riding high right now and Matt wants her to throw him a lifeline for old times' sake, but she hasn't helped when she so obviously could – at least in his opinion – and he's angry about it," our insider said. "Hoda's being wooed and celebrated everywhere she turns, and Matt's looking on enviously."