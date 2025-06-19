Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: How Matt Lauer is Begging Hoda Kotb to 'Throw Him a Bone' – And Why She's Snubbing His Pleas for Help

Matt Lauer is begging Hoda Kotb for help amid his career struggles.

June 19 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Hustling Hoda Kotb is back on top in a big way as she courts TV comeback offers and launches her wellness biz in New York City – and her former colleague Matt Lauer is coming to her, hat in hand, pleading for her to help him out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources say the disgraced ex-anchor, 67, has been trying to get Kotb's attention, but she's either too busy – or doesn't care!

"Hoda's riding high right now and Matt wants her to throw him a lifeline for old times' sake, but she hasn't helped when she so obviously could – at least in his opinion – and he's angry about it," our insider said. "Hoda's being wooed and celebrated everywhere she turns, and Matt's looking on enviously."

Savannah Guthriem center, watched Kotb shine on screen while Lauer waited in the wings.

As our readers know, the 60-year-old mom of two left the Today show in January to focus on other projects and spend more time with her daughters, Haley, 8, and Hope, 6 – whose type 1 diabetes diagnosis she recently revealed to Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin on the morning news program.

On May 21, Kotb launched her wellness app Joy 101, which offers programs and resources plus live wellness events and a subscription newsletter.

"It's like a retreat in your pocket," she said.

Our insider added: "Matt's glad that things are working so well for Hoda, but he can't say the same for himself."

matt lauer begs hoda kotb ignores pleas
Source: MEGA

Shamin Abas has been seen joining Lauer for quiet strolls in the Hamptons as his comeback dreams stall.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Lauer was axed from Today in 2017 after a complaint of "inappropriate sexual conduct in the workplace" made by former NBC News employee Brooke Nevils, who said the TV anchor raped her in a hotel room at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

While he denied it, the scandal cost Lauer his job and his 20-year marriage to Annette Roque.

According to our source, Lauer has attempted a media comeback without success and spends his days on a golf course in the Hamptons or shopping in Manhattan with his girlfriend, PR exec Shamin Abas.

"It's not a bad life but it's monotonous and he misses his TV glory days," the insider said – adding: "He always thought when Hoda left Today, he could count on her to do him a favor – but it hasn't happened."

