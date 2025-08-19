EXCLUSIVE: Battle of the Band! Members of Jane's Addiction Take Legal Action Against Longtime Frontman Perry Farrell Over Dramatic Onstage Attack That Ended the Tour

The outlet reported the lawsuit alleged: "The band can no longer function as a result of the defendant's conduct, including his sudden, violent outbursts and demonstrated inability to serve as the band's frontman and vocalist."

The trio claimed the spat at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, in which Farrell appeared to shove and throw a punch at Navarro, caused them to lose over $10 million and are demanding Farrell pony up for outstanding bills related to the canceled Imminent Redemption tour.

In the filing, Navarro also alleged in order to rejoin the now fractured band, he had postponed his wedding in Scotland, lost $50,000 in deposits, and terminated his disability payments of $25,000.