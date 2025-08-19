EXCLUSIVE: Battle of the Band! Members of Jane's Addiction Take Legal Action Against Longtime Frontman Perry Farrell Over Dramatic Onstage Attack That Ended the Tour
The bickering bandmates of Jane's Addiction are taking their disputes to court with dueling lawsuits after an onstage altercation in September 2024 ended their reunion tour, scuttled their planned album, and triggered the alt-rock group's breakup, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A 36-page Los Angeles County Superior Court filing from Dave Navarro, Eric Avery, and Stephen Perkins accuses longtime frontman Perry Farrell of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, and breach of contract, according to Rolling Stone.
The Fight That Ended It All
The outlet reported the lawsuit alleged: "The band can no longer function as a result of the defendant's conduct, including his sudden, violent outbursts and demonstrated inability to serve as the band's frontman and vocalist."
The trio claimed the spat at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, in which Farrell appeared to shove and throw a punch at Navarro, caused them to lose over $10 million and are demanding Farrell pony up for outstanding bills related to the canceled Imminent Redemption tour.
In the filing, Navarro also alleged in order to rejoin the now fractured band, he had postponed his wedding in Scotland, lost $50,000 in deposits, and terminated his disability payments of $25,000.
Farrell's Countersuit
Meanwhile, Farrell punched back with his own 30-page countersuit against the musicians, bashing them for allegedly being part of a "years-long bullying campaign," according to court documents cited by the New York Post.
The Been Caught Stealing singer's suit also accuses the three men of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and breach of contract.