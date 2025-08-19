EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley is Looking for Another Burning Love! Elvis' Ex, 80, Starting to Date Again and is Asking Pals to Play Matchmaker

After her marriage to Elvis ended in 1973, Priscilla all but swore off the idea of walking down the aisle again. (Elvis died at 42 in 1977.)

"To be honest with you, I never wanted to marry after him," she confessed during a Q&A event at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas in 2023. "I never had any desire. No one could ever match him."

The former actress didn't close herself off to love, though.

Following the divorce, Priscilla was linked to several men, including karate instructor Mike Stone, the late attorney Robert Kardashian Sr. (dad to the reality-star clan), as well as model Michael Edwards.

However, her most serious relationship was with producer Marco Garibaldi. The couple met through friends in 1984 and were together for over 20 years, during which time they welcomed son Navarone Garcia, 38, before parting ways in 2006.

It was then Priscilla met Nigel.

American Idol was filming at Elvis' famed Tennessee estate, Graceland and the British TV producer had recently separated from his wife, Bonnie Lythgoe.

"She got me through a lot," Nigel gushed about his relationship with Priscilla in 2011. "The divorce devastated me. I tried a therapist but it didn't work for me. It was easier to go out to dinners with Priscilla. We had many nights of talking."