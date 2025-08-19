EXCLUSIVE: Malcolm-Jamal Warner Died 'Proud' of 'Cosby Show' Legacy and Once Boasted About the Sitcom's Impact – Despite Sex Creep Bill Cosby's Assault Allegations Tarnishing Program's Future

Warner played the only son of now scandal-scarred Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable on the NBC hit. The role earned him an Emmy Award nomination in 1986 – the same year he was tapped to host an episode of Saturday Night Live.

In 2023, Warner told People despite the allegations later made against his screen dad, he and his show fam – who included Phylicia Rashad, Sabrina Le Beauf, Lisa Bonet, Tempestt Bledsoe and Keshia Knight Pulliam – were still proud of their work.

"Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now, I'm still proud of the legacy and having been a part of such an iconic show that had such a profound impact on – first and foremost, Black culture – but also American culture," Warner told the outlet.

Cosby, 88, was convicted of sexual assault in 2018, but the conviction was overturned on a technicality three years later – and he was sprung from the slammer.

The former pudding pitchman has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women – but maintains he's innocent.