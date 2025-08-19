EXCLUSIVE: Former TV Royalty Ellen DeGeneres Mocked Over Wild Resemblance To King Charles After Moving To United Kingdom Over Bullying Allegations

Ellen DeGeneres seems to be adapting to her new country of England in an odd way with her increasing resemblance to the nation's King Charles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

From the same sweeping side part to their shockingly similar schnozzes and Dumbo-like lobes, the Louisiana-born comedian appears to be turning into a twin of the monarch.

But while Charles rules a kingdom, DeGeneres is no longer the queen bee of American TV.