Ellen DeGeneres
EXCLUSIVE: Former TV Royalty Ellen DeGeneres Mocked Over Wild Resemblance To King Charles After Moving To United Kingdom Over Bullying Allegations

Ellen DeGeneres is mocked for resembling King Charles after relocating to the UK amid allegations.

Aug. 19 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Ellen DeGeneres seems to be adapting to her new country of England in an odd way with her increasing resemblance to the nation's King Charles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

From the same sweeping side part to their shockingly similar schnozzes and Dumbo-like lobes, the Louisiana-born comedian appears to be turning into a twin of the monarch.

But while Charles rules a kingdom, DeGeneres is no longer the queen bee of American TV.

Queen Of Mean Allegations

King Charles look-alike comparisons follow Ellen DeGeneres in her new life abroad.
King Charles look-alike comparisons follow Ellen DeGeneres in her new life abroad.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the hapless host quit her longtime chatfest after being blasted as a behind-the-scenes meanie.

Elephant-eared DeGeneres, 67, denied any wrongdoing, but ended the daytime show, packed her trunk and moved from California to the English countryside with wife Portia de Rossi, 52.

Resemblance To King Charles Comments

Portia de Rossi settles into the English countryside, living with DeGeneres.
Portia de Rossi settles into the English countryside, living with DeGeneres.

Now, she's facing a future overseas with a strangely morphing mug – with one online commenter recently saying: "Ellen degenerates."

