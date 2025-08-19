EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Slammed as 'Insecure' for 'Turning Her Back' on Son Elijah Blue, 49, One Month After His Overdose... After Packing on the PDA With Younger Boytoy During 'Desperate' Outing
Panicked diva Cher is so frantic to salvage her rocky romance with boytoy Alexander "A.E." Edwards that she treated the gigolo to a five-star trip to Rome at the same time, insiders say, she's turned her back on druggie son Elijah Blue Allman in his most desperate hour of need, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Just a month after her 49-year-old son with her late rocker hubby, Gregg Allman, was released from the hospital following a reported drug overdose, the 79-year-old Believe singer was spied in the Italian capital enjoying a PDA-filled din-din with her 40-years-younger boyfriend and then at the glitzy Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria show.
Gregg Allman's son, Elijah Blue Allman, fights for recovery as Cher flaunts PDA with Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards in Rome.
"She was vowing to be by Elijah's side when he came out of his meltdown, but she wants to be with A.E.," shared an insider.
"Elijah is trying to stay on the straight and narrow right now and working on his demons."
"But his mother's more focused on A.E. She's put Elijah to one side to have fun with her boytoy. She's desperate to hang on to him. It's no secret he's got a roving eye, and she's insecure when he's out of her sight."
According to the source, her friends believe she should be a mom to Elijah first.
"People are saying she needs to focus her attention and efforts on Elijah's well-being. He's her son – he needs her whether he realizes it or not."
Cher And Elijah's Rocky Relationship
"She needs to keep trying to get close to him and not let him put her off."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Cher's relationship with Elijah plummeted to rock bottom in 2023 after she tried to get a court to put her in charge of his finances as temporary conservator, citing his alleged substance abuse.
She later dropped her petition but continued to try to resolve matters outside of court.
"Cher says she's tried, but Elijah doesn't want anything to do with her. But why she's out embracing the spotlight when her son could be close to dying is baffling to everyone around her," said the insider.
"She went from staging an intervention for Elijah to canoodling around Europe with her fancy guy."
Added the insider, "She's very flighty, and friends wonder if she's as committed to helping Elijah as she says she is."