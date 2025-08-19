EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Slammed as 'Insecure' for 'Turning Her Back' on Son Elijah Blue, 49, One Month After His Overdose... After Packing on the PDA With Younger Boytoy During 'Desperate' Outing

Gregg Allman's son, Elijah Blue Allman, fights for recovery as Cher flaunts PDA with Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards in Rome.

"She was vowing to be by Elijah's side when he came out of his meltdown, but she wants to be with A.E.," shared an insider.

"Elijah is trying to stay on the straight and narrow right now and working on his demons."

"But his mother's more focused on A.E. She's put Elijah to one side to have fun with her boytoy. She's desperate to hang on to him. It's no secret he's got a roving eye, and she's insecure when he's out of her sight."

According to the source, her friends believe she should be a mom to Elijah first.

"People are saying she needs to focus her attention and efforts on Elijah's well-being. He's her son – he needs her whether he realizes it or not."