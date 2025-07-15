Cher Puts Personal Family Tragedies Aside As She Cuddles Up To Boyfriend Alex 'A.E.' Edwards — After Loved Ones Urged The Iconic Singer To Dump 39-Year-Old Boytoy

Cher went public with her romance with Edwards in November 2022, writing in a post on X: "He’s 36 & In End He Came after me, Till we met in the middle. He’s Consistent one, I’m The Skittish one. We love each other…. LADIES NEVER GIVE UP." The duo met at Paris Fashion Week two months prior and quickly began falling for each other.

RadarOnline.com previously revealed in February that the If I Could Turn Back Time songstress' hot and heavy romance with her much younger man was continuing to cause friction with her children, Chaz Bono, 56, and Elijah Blue Allman, 49

"It's driving them crazy. They want him out of her life. It's insulting for everyone, especially Chaz, who takes it super personally," a source dished at the time.

The insider continued: "They don't trust him one bit, and they hate that he's suddenly the most important thing in their mom's life."

"She cancels dinners because she wants to lie in bed with A.E., and any time he's over, he takes precedence in her life. When he's busy, she'll make plans with her friends and family, but the moment he decides he wants to see her, she flakes on everyone else. It's like she's addicted to him," the source spilled.