Cher Puts Personal Family Tragedies Aside As She Cuddles Up To Boyfriend Alex 'A.E.' Edwards — After Loved Ones Urged The Iconic Singer To Dump 39-Year-Old Boytoy
Cher and boyfriend Alex 'A.E.' Edwards are continuing to prove they're in it for the long haul despite loved ones hoping the entertainment icon would dump her boytoy.
The Believe singer, 79, and Edwards, 39, showed their 40-year age gap is nothing but a number while cuddling in a sweet photo she shared via Instagram on Monday, July 15, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The couple attended Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda event in Rome, where Cher also performed.
Snapshots from the event marked the first time the diva posted to Instagram since March 11, as she's been hit with family drama involving her children over the past few months.
'Absolutely Stunning'
Cher looked radiant in a black strapless dress with a matching furry shrug as she smiled and leaned her head into Edwards' face. The rapper appeared dapper in a black three-piece tux and a white buttoned-up shirt.
Fans raved over the loved-up snapshot.
"Absolutely stunning! Elegance at its best! Love both of you!" one person wrote, while a second commented: "This photo warms my heart."
A third added: "As long as you’re happy, mama," while a fourth user had to be a spoilsport, telling Cher, "Date people your age, please!"
'She's Addicted to Him'
Cher went public with her romance with Edwards in November 2022, writing in a post on X: "He’s 36 & In End He Came after me, Till we met in the middle. He’s Consistent one, I’m The Skittish one. We love each other…. LADIES NEVER GIVE UP." The duo met at Paris Fashion Week two months prior and quickly began falling for each other.
RadarOnline.com previously revealed in February that the If I Could Turn Back Time songstress' hot and heavy romance with her much younger man was continuing to cause friction with her children, Chaz Bono, 56, and Elijah Blue Allman, 49
"It's driving them crazy. They want him out of her life. It's insulting for everyone, especially Chaz, who takes it super personally," a source dished at the time.
The insider continued: "They don't trust him one bit, and they hate that he's suddenly the most important thing in their mom's life."
"She cancels dinners because she wants to lie in bed with A.E., and any time he's over, he takes precedence in her life. When he's busy, she'll make plans with her friends and family, but the moment he decides he wants to see her, she flakes on everyone else. It's like she's addicted to him," the source spilled.
Cher's Heartbreak Over Elijah's Drug Use
Cher's whirlwind trip to Rome with Edwards was a welcome respite from the drama she's had with her children over the past few months.
Allman reportedly collapsed and was rushed to the hospital on June 14, amid a decades-long battle with drugs. Cher had tried to get a conservatorship over her troubled youngest child in 2024 but was shut down. She remains the conservator of Allman's estate.
"Elijah's addiction is destroying her," revealed an insider. "He was near death, and all night, terrified, the doctors were going to say he's gone."
"She's suffering from heart palpitations and even full-blown anxiety attacks. Friends are seriously worried this stress could land her in the hospital, or worse," said the source.
Chaz Bono Turning to Food Amid Half-Brother's Drug Drama
Allman's medical crisis affected Bono as well. The Dancing With the Stars alum, who transitioned in 2008, began packing on the pounds amid his half-brother's drama.
As RadarOnline.com revealed on July 7, "He is sick with worry watching Elijah deteriorate and feeling helpless."
Bono is turning to food as emotional comfort after previously transforming his health and losing 60 pounds.
"He's constantly eating the wrong stuff, taking breaks for exercising less, and his clothes are now two sizes bigger than a decade ago," the insider added. "Chaz has put on more weight in four months than he lost in the previous year. He knows it's bad – and he hates it – but right now, it's the only thing that helps."