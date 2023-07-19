Lisa Marie Presley's Friends Stunned to Discover She Had Secret Weight Loss Surgery Before Death

Friends of the late Lisa Marie Presley were shocked to discover the singer underwent a secret weight loss surgery years before her death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The information came to light last week when an autopsy report revealed Lisa Marie's cause of death as complications of a small bowel obstruction, six months after she passed at age 54 in January 2023. The obstruction was said to have been the result of adhesions that developed after she had bariatric surgery.