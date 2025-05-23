EXCLUSIVE MEMOIR EXTRACTS: We Reveal Priscilla Presley's Untold Story In Her Own Searing Words As She Gets Set to Hit 80 – Including the REAL Reason She Divorced Elvis and Never Remarried
She was the teenage beauty who captured the heart of Elvis Presley – and now, Priscilla Presley is celebrating her 80th birthday with a lifetime of love, loss and secrets finally coming to light, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In an explosive new memoir, Priscilla is baring her soul like never before.
"I live with grief, and I have learned that it never goes away," she says in her book. "I will never outlive it, but I move through it one day at a time. I carry every one of the people I have lost with me. I feel their presence, and I believe that my journey will eventually bring us back together."
Priscilla's extraordinary life is a testament to resilience, reinvention – and a love story that never really ended.
Born Priscilla Ann Wagner in Brooklyn on May 24, 1945, she met Elvis at just 14 years old while he was stationed in West Germany with the U.S. Army. Despite the eyebrow-raising age gap, the two began a long-distance romance that would define her life. They married in 1967, when she was 21 – but behind the fairy tale veil was a lonely young woman trapped in a gilded cage.
"My life was his life," Priscilla says. "He had to be happy. My problems were secondary." Graceland may have been a mansion, but for Priscilla, it often felt like a prison.
Real Reason She Left Elvis
In 1973, Priscilla shocked the world by divorcing the most famous man on the planet. But the split wasn’t about falling out of love – it was about finding herself.
"Elvis was the love of my life," said Priscilla.
But after years of being controlled, neglected and left behind while he toured and filmed, she realized she no longer knew who she was.
The final straw?
Elvis' refusal to be intimate with her after the birth of their daughter, Lisa Marie.
"He told me he couldn’t sleep with a woman who'd had a baby," she confesses in her new book – adding: "I was devastated."
Add to that his frequent infidelities that resulted in him being "chronically unfaithful," said Priscilla, along with his erratic mood swings, his increasing drug use and volatile temper – and she knew she had to get out of the marriage.
"I had to find out about the world," she said.
The couple finalized their divorce in October 1973. It was an amicable parting – they famously left the courthouse arm in arm – and despite the heartbreak, Priscilla has said she truly "cherished the great times" they shared.
Painful Life
Despite the divorce, Elvis and Priscilla remained close until his tragic death in 1977. To this day, Priscilla insists Elvis was her soul mate.
"There was, and will only ever be, one Elvis," she said, adding: "I never stopped loving him."
Though she had relationships – including a long-term one with screenwriter Marco Garibaldi that resulted in her son, Navarone – she never remarried.
"No one could live up to Elvis," she said simply.
Shocking Elvis Confessions
Now, with her new memoir –Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis – set to be released later this year, Priscilla is pulling back the curtain on secrets she's never told – until now.
"It's taken me 50 years to tell the full truth," she said. "Now, I finally can ... People think they know our story, but only I lived it."
Among the bombshells are:
She once tried to leave Elvis earlier, but was guilted into staying.
She had an affair with her karate instructor – and it woke her up to how emotionally starved she'd become.
She was pressured to stay silent about the darker side of Elvis' behavior – including violent outbursts when he was high on drugs.
She feared for her life as Elvis spiraled into addiction. "I didn't know who I'd come home to," she wrote.
Coping With Unbearable Loss
Priscilla says nothing could prepare her for the heartbreak that came later.
In 2020, her grandson Benjamin Keough, Lisa Marie's only son, died by suicide at just 27.
The loss was shattering. Then, in January 2023, tragedy struck again when Lisa Marie – Priscilla's only daughter and the apple of her eye – died suddenly of cardiac arrest at just 54.
"I've lost the two people who carried my heart," Priscilla said. "There's no name for a parent who’s lost a child. It's a grief unlike any other."
In private, sources said Priscilla is still reeling.
She spends quiet mornings in the garden at her Los Angeles home, speaks to therapists and spiritual guides, and finds comfort in her granddaughters Riley Keough, 35, and 16-year-old twins Finley and Harper.
"They give me a reason to keep going," she says.
Beginning Again
Now, on the eve of her 80th birthday on Saturday, May 24, Priscilla says she's finally ready to put the pain behind her and live for herself.
"I've spent my whole life looking after others – Elvis, Lisa, the legacy," she said. "But now, I’m looking after me."
She practices Pilates, follows a strict vegetarian diet, and still looks decades younger than her age – something she jokingly credits to "good genes and a lot of moisturizer."
Friends tell us she's spending time with longtime confidants, and is even open to love – but on her terms. "I'm not done yet," she said. "I still have stories to tell."