EXCLUSIVE MEMOIR EXTRACTS: We Reveal Priscilla Presley's Untold Story In Her Own Searing Words As She Gets Set to Hit 80 – Including the REAL Reason She Divorced Elvis and Never Remarried

She was the teenage beauty who captured the heart of Elvis Presley – and now, Priscilla Presley is celebrating her 80th birthday with a lifetime of love, loss and secrets finally coming to light, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In an explosive new memoir, Priscilla is baring her soul like never before.

"I live with grief, and I have learned that it never goes away," she says in her book. "I will never outlive it, but I move through it one day at a time. I carry every one of the people I have lost with me. I feel their presence, and I believe that my journey will eventually bring us back together."

Priscilla's extraordinary life is a testament to resilience, reinvention – and a love story that never really ended.

Born Priscilla Ann Wagner in Brooklyn on May 24, 1945, she met Elvis at just 14 years old while he was stationed in West Germany with the U.S. Army. Despite the eyebrow-raising age gap, the two began a long-distance romance that would define her life. They married in 1967, when she was 21 – but behind the fairy tale veil was a lonely young woman trapped in a gilded cage.

"My life was his life," Priscilla says. "He had to be happy. My problems were secondary." Graceland may have been a mansion, but for Priscilla, it often felt like a prison.