Priscilla Presley
EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal How Priscilla Presley Was Slammed By the Woman Elvis Planned to Marry — For Turning Graceland into 'Greedland'

Split photo of Priscilla Presley, Ginger Alden
Source: MEGA; @LooseWomen/Youtube - ITV

Priscilla Presley doesn't have a fan in Elvis' widow, Ginger Alden.

May 16 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

The woman Elvis Presley was set to walk down the aisle with has made it clear she's not a fan of his ex-wife Priscilla Presley, accusing her of profiting off the late rocker's memory, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Priscilla – who is currently buried deep in a financial elder abuse lawsuit – helped run the Elvis-focused museum Graceland since it open in 1982.

Ginder Alden's Rage Revealed

priscilla presley woman elvis planned marry graceland greedland
Source: @LooseWomen/Youtube - ITV

Ginger Alden was set to marry Elvis before he died.

Ginger Alden, a model and actress who was engaged to the iconic musician at the time of his death in 1977, raged: "It's time she stopped cashing in on his memory. She left him, after all."

"This really upsets me," Ginger added, and her sister Rosemary has the same anger towards Priscilla, too.

She said: "They ought to change the name from Graceland to Greenland."

'Carnival Sideshow'

Photo of Elvis
Source: MEGA

The rock legend died on August 16, 1977, four months before he was supposed to marry Alden.

Ginger also claimed Priscilla turned the famous estate into a "money-grubbing carnival sideshow."

Today, the estate is said to be worth about $500million, after Elvis bought it for $100,000 in 1957.

The now 68-year-old added: "There are photos of Elvis' ex-wife hanging all over the mansion as though Priscilla is the grieving widow, although she'd been divorced from Elvis for four years before his death. And it was Elvis who filed for divorce, not her."

"If Elvis could just come back for 24 hours, believe me, there'd be a lot of people shaking in their shoes," she said.

priscilla presley woman elvis planned marry graceland greedland
Source: MEGA

Priscilla took over Graceland following his passing, turning it into a museum.

Ginger was all set to marry the Hound Dog hitmaker on Christmas Day 1977, but he died four months before the big day, as she was the one who found the music legend's body in his bathroom at Graceland.

And despite not being in a relationship anymore, Rosemary claimed Priscilla "could never seem to let go of Elvis," even though her sister claimed the icon told her he "wouldn't have (Priscilla) back."

Elvis' only granddaughter, Riley Keough, now owns Graceland after her long battle over her late mom Lisa Marie Presley's estate against her 79-year-old grandmother, Priscilla.

However, now that the dust has settled on that case, Riley is worried about Priscilla's other court battle, fighting for her fortune in a financial elder abuse lawsuit against former business associate Brigitte Kruse.

The 35-year-old is believed to be "losing her s--- over this."

A source noted: "This has triggered Riley's own guilty feelings that she had to put her gran through court after her mom's death. She wants Priscilla to be left in peace in her veteran years – if anyone deserves it, it's her."

Priscilla's Shock Lawsuit

riley keough grandma priscilla presley court battle peace lawsuit
Source: MEGA

The 79-year-old is also dealing with a financial elder abuse lawsuit.

In July 2024, Priscilla filed a lawsuit against Kruse, along with Kevin Fialko, Vahe Sislyan, and Lynn Walker Wright, alleging financial elder abuse. In the legal complaint, Presley – who's worth $50million – claimed Kruse and her business partners charmed and reeled her in before robbing her to the tune of $1million.

The suit accused Kruse of being a "con artist and pathological liar" who allegedly "fraudulently induced" Priscilla into signing contracts that gave Kruse and her pals 80 percent of her income.

Kruse has denied any wrongdoing.

Kruse would respond, filing a motion asking for permission to amend her own lawsuit, which claims that after she helped Priscilla improve her finances with several new businesses, she was booted.

The outcome of the case is still pending.

