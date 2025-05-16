EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal How Priscilla Presley Was Slammed By the Woman Elvis Planned to Marry — For Turning Graceland into 'Greedland'

Ginger Alden, a model and actress who was engaged to the iconic musician at the time of his death in 1977, raged: "It's time she stopped cashing in on his memory. She left him, after all."

"This really upsets me," Ginger added, and her sister Rosemary has the same anger towards Priscilla, too.

She said: "They ought to change the name from Graceland to Greenland."