Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Riley Keough

Riley Keough 'Devastated' Over Grandma Priscilla Presley's Latest Court Fight: 'She Wants Het to Be Left in Peace'

Split photo of Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley.
Source: MEGA

Riley Keough is reportedly 'losing her s---' over her grandma Priscilla Presley's recent court battle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 31 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Riley Keough is said to be losing her marbles over grandma Priscilla Presley's bitter court battle.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Daisy Jones & The Six star feels "guilty" over her grandmother's legal troubles and wants her to be "left in peace" – especially after the loss of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, just two years ago.

Article continues below advertisement
radar
Source: MEGA

Sources say the court battle has 'triggered Riley's own guilty feelings' as her grandma has been put in a position to fight for herself shortly after losing her daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

At 79, Priscilla should be relaxing in her later years – but instead, the widow of Elvis is back in court, battling for her fortune in a financial elder abuse lawsuit against former business associate Brigitte Kruse.

Sources close to the family have said granddaughter Keough, 35, is "losing her s--- over this."

They noted: "This has triggered Riley's own guilty feelings that she had to put her gran through court after her mom's death.

Article continues below advertisement
radar
Source: MEGA

Insiders say Keough wants her grandma to be 'left in peace' during her later years of life.

Article continues below advertisement

"She wants Priscilla to be left in peace in her veteran years – if anyone deserves it, it's her."

Kruse, on the other hand, has denied any wrongdoing.

In July 2024, Priscilla filed a lawsuit against Kruse, along with Kevin Fialko, Vahe Sislyan, and Lynn Walker Wright, alleging financial elder abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, Priscilla submitted a declaration stating she brought in a staggering $1million from "34 paid appearances worldwide" last year.

According to Priscilla's recent filing, she stated she made 12 public appearances in 2023 but could not recall "how much I actually received in income from" the engagements.

Article continues below advertisement

Her filing continued: "In 2024, I made 34 paid appearances worldwide, earning total gross revenue of approximately $1,000,000 across 34 appearances."

Priscilla further stated she had two bookings in Florida last year in which she earned $62,000.

Elvis' ex-wife added: "For my income, I rely heavily on my appearances, which are typically done as part of a series of stage discussion I call 'An Evening With Priscilla.' Defendants know that this is my primary source of income and how I am able to pay my bills.

Article continues below advertisement
riley keough grandma priscilla presley court battle peace lawsuit
Source: MEGA

In July 2024, Priscilla filed a lawsuit against Brigitte, along with Kevin Fialko, Vahe Sislyan, and Lynn Walker Wright, alleging financial elder abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

"Recently, in an effort to directly and improperly interfere with my ability to earn a living, (Brigitte) and (the other associate) (through the companies they created for their benefit) have begun barraging my contractual partners, associates, personal assistants and family members, with a series of baseless cease and desist letters, demanding that everyone in my life stop doing business with me or assisting me earn a living.

"I have had to incur significant fees and costs trying to defend against these baseless threatening letters."

Article continues below advertisement

Priscilla further accused Kruse, who she met in 2021 when she was running an Elvis memorabilia auction house, and another associate of conspiring to take control of her finances and "drain every last penny she had."

Priscilla alleged she was "duped" by Kruse and only learned about the alleged financial abuse years later.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Morgan Wallen

Truth Revealed Behind Morgan Wallen's Sudden 'SNL' Exit — And Why He REALLY Walked Off Stage

Photo of Pattie Mallette, Justin Bieber, and Hailey Bieber.

How Justin Bieber is Turning to His Mom Pattie Amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs and 'Divorce' Scandals — 'She's Where he Finds his Strength'

Article continues below advertisement

One deal reportedly threatened her relationship with Priscilla director Sofia Coppola.

She claimed Kruse negotiated a deal in which she would be paid $500,000 from the film and that the deal was made in November 2021, "well before (Kruse) duped me into giving her authority and control over my finances."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
radar
Source: MEGA

Earlier this month, Priscilla submitted a declaration stating she brought in a staggering $1million from '34 paid appearances worldwide' last year.

In response, Kruse's lawyer believes Priscilla's elder abuse lawsuit was just retaliation for a previous suit filed against her.

They told TMZ: "The (elder abuse lawsuit) filed is a retaliatory lawsuit due to the one filed by Priscilla's business partners last year. We are confident that the facts will speak for themselves, and justice will prevail.

"It saddens all of us who dropped our lives to provide aid to a woman who needed help and she is now attempting to use her celebrity status to ruin the lives of kind, hardworking people."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.