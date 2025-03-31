Riley Keough 'Devastated' Over Grandma Priscilla Presley's Latest Court Fight: 'She Wants Het to Be Left in Peace'
Riley Keough is said to be losing her marbles over grandma Priscilla Presley's bitter court battle.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Daisy Jones & The Six star feels "guilty" over her grandmother's legal troubles and wants her to be "left in peace" – especially after the loss of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, just two years ago.
At 79, Priscilla should be relaxing in her later years – but instead, the widow of Elvis is back in court, battling for her fortune in a financial elder abuse lawsuit against former business associate Brigitte Kruse.
Sources close to the family have said granddaughter Keough, 35, is "losing her s--- over this."
They noted: "This has triggered Riley's own guilty feelings that she had to put her gran through court after her mom's death.
"She wants Priscilla to be left in peace in her veteran years – if anyone deserves it, it's her."
Kruse, on the other hand, has denied any wrongdoing.
In July 2024, Priscilla filed a lawsuit against Kruse, along with Kevin Fialko, Vahe Sislyan, and Lynn Walker Wright, alleging financial elder abuse.
Earlier this month, Priscilla submitted a declaration stating she brought in a staggering $1million from "34 paid appearances worldwide" last year.
According to Priscilla's recent filing, she stated she made 12 public appearances in 2023 but could not recall "how much I actually received in income from" the engagements.
Her filing continued: "In 2024, I made 34 paid appearances worldwide, earning total gross revenue of approximately $1,000,000 across 34 appearances."
Priscilla further stated she had two bookings in Florida last year in which she earned $62,000.
Elvis' ex-wife added: "For my income, I rely heavily on my appearances, which are typically done as part of a series of stage discussion I call 'An Evening With Priscilla.' Defendants know that this is my primary source of income and how I am able to pay my bills.
"Recently, in an effort to directly and improperly interfere with my ability to earn a living, (Brigitte) and (the other associate) (through the companies they created for their benefit) have begun barraging my contractual partners, associates, personal assistants and family members, with a series of baseless cease and desist letters, demanding that everyone in my life stop doing business with me or assisting me earn a living.
"I have had to incur significant fees and costs trying to defend against these baseless threatening letters."
Priscilla further accused Kruse, who she met in 2021 when she was running an Elvis memorabilia auction house, and another associate of conspiring to take control of her finances and "drain every last penny she had."
Priscilla alleged she was "duped" by Kruse and only learned about the alleged financial abuse years later.
One deal reportedly threatened her relationship with Priscilla director Sofia Coppola.
She claimed Kruse negotiated a deal in which she would be paid $500,000 from the film and that the deal was made in November 2021, "well before (Kruse) duped me into giving her authority and control over my finances."
In response, Kruse's lawyer believes Priscilla's elder abuse lawsuit was just retaliation for a previous suit filed against her.
They told TMZ: "The (elder abuse lawsuit) filed is a retaliatory lawsuit due to the one filed by Priscilla's business partners last year. We are confident that the facts will speak for themselves, and justice will prevail.
"It saddens all of us who dropped our lives to provide aid to a woman who needed help and she is now attempting to use her celebrity status to ruin the lives of kind, hardworking people."