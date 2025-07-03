Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Kaitlan Collins

CNN Staff 'Grossed Out' By Kaitlan Collins' New 'Very Expensive' Vacation Home — As 'Overpaid' Star Still Has a Job Despite Network Looking to Cut Costs

Photo of Kaitlan Collins
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins is loving her new home... the same can't be said for the staff at CNN.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 3 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kaitlan Collins has herself a new luxury home in Nantucket, and while she's ecstatic about her purchase, the same can't be said for her colleagues at CNN, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Despite the network. said to be looking to cut costs, the 33-year-old's "very expensive" property is believed to have irked plenty of people.

Article continues below advertisement

'She Paid So Much'

collins
Source: MEGA

Collins' new getaway home is in Nantucket, a well known place for the wealthy.

"She just bought some bougie place, and CNN people are grossed out that she paid so much," an insider said. The average home price on the Massachusetts island, known for being a hot spot for the wealthy, was a bit under $5million as of May 2025, according to Realtor.com.

Collins' new neighbors include notable names like fashion-magnet Tommy Hilfiger and Barstool founder Dave Portnoy.

Collins is one of the most well-known personalities on CNN, and she's been at the center of plenty of memorable exchanges with President Trump.

The journalist's home drama is a hot topic as another source previously claimed her co-workers are bracing for "tears on the horizon."

Article continues below advertisement

Time To Cut Costs

collins
Source: MEGA

Collins' is one of the most popular faces at CNN, and she still has a job despite the network looking to save money.

Now that Warner Bros. Discovery will split into two companies, those at the network are thinking that their jobs, and those with big salaries, will be booted. The network will have two sides, Streaming & Studios and Global Networks, by 2026, with CEO David Zaslav taking charge at the former.

And CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels will become the President of Global Networks.

"Gunnar will look at CNN and decide he can maintain relatively similar profits at a mere fraction of the cost," Dylan Byers, an ex-CNN reporter, predicted.

He continued: "This will have perceptible ramifications on the talent side."

Article continues below advertisement

Out With The Old?

cooper
Source: MEGA

Cooper and his '$18million-a-year salary' may be on the chopping block.

Another source said the issue is everyone who is "overpaid," including the talent: "The superfluous reporters who barely are on the air. All will either be exited or forced to take massive pay cuts."

There's one star at CNN who seems to be preparing himself in case he's fired: Anderson Cooper.

The 58-year-old reportedly hired a new agent, Creative Artists Agency, and its top deal broker, Bryan Lourd, in hopes of being properly positioned in case he finds himself on the job market.

Article continues below advertisement

READ MORE ON NEWS
photo of diddy and cassie ventura

EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Battered' Ex Cassie Ventura For 'Not Following His Brutal and Very Specific Sex Rules'

Queen Called Meghan Markle ‘Evil’ Months Before She Died: Royal Insider

Meghan Markle V The Queen — Inside Diva Duchess and Prince Harry's Wedding Bust-Ups That Left Late Monarch Distraught and Her Dad 'Frightened'

"This isn’t about ratings, it’s about reinvention," a source told Rob Shuter for his Hollywood Substack. "He’s done the nightly grind. Now he wants creativity, ownership, and freedom."

The insider also claimed the veteran journalist, who is said to make $18million a year at cash-strapped CNN, is in talks with several top streamers, including Amazon, Apple TV+, and Netflix, as he hopes to make the jump from cable TV more popular platforms.

Another source explained Cooper does not want to be "the next Don Lemon. He’s planning his own exit, on his own terms."

In 2023, Lemon was fired by CNN following a rough run as a morning show host, which left the 59-year-old "stunned."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

collins
Source: MEGA

Collins makes a 'fifth of the salary' Cooper does.

One insider compared Cooper and Collins' positions at the network and made clear she's not reeling in as much cash as the New Year's Eve Live co-host.

"Anderson’s pulling less than 700,000 viewers a night. Meanwhile, Kaitlan Collins is clocking higher ratings for a fifth of the salary," they said.

While the source claimed the news network "can't afford (Cooper) anymore," CNN shut down the rumors and said there is "zero truth" to them.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.