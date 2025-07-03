CNN Staff 'Grossed Out' By Kaitlan Collins' New 'Very Expensive' Vacation Home — As 'Overpaid' Star Still Has a Job Despite Network Looking to Cut Costs
Kaitlan Collins has herself a new luxury home in Nantucket, and while she's ecstatic about her purchase, the same can't be said for her colleagues at CNN, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite the network. said to be looking to cut costs, the 33-year-old's "very expensive" property is believed to have irked plenty of people.
'She Paid So Much'
"She just bought some bougie place, and CNN people are grossed out that she paid so much," an insider said. The average home price on the Massachusetts island, known for being a hot spot for the wealthy, was a bit under $5million as of May 2025, according to Realtor.com.
Collins' new neighbors include notable names like fashion-magnet Tommy Hilfiger and Barstool founder Dave Portnoy.
Collins is one of the most well-known personalities on CNN, and she's been at the center of plenty of memorable exchanges with President Trump.
The journalist's home drama is a hot topic as another source previously claimed her co-workers are bracing for "tears on the horizon."
Time To Cut Costs
Now that Warner Bros. Discovery will split into two companies, those at the network are thinking that their jobs, and those with big salaries, will be booted. The network will have two sides, Streaming & Studios and Global Networks, by 2026, with CEO David Zaslav taking charge at the former.
And CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels will become the President of Global Networks.
"Gunnar will look at CNN and decide he can maintain relatively similar profits at a mere fraction of the cost," Dylan Byers, an ex-CNN reporter, predicted.
He continued: "This will have perceptible ramifications on the talent side."
Out With The Old?
Another source said the issue is everyone who is "overpaid," including the talent: "The superfluous reporters who barely are on the air. All will either be exited or forced to take massive pay cuts."
There's one star at CNN who seems to be preparing himself in case he's fired: Anderson Cooper.
The 58-year-old reportedly hired a new agent, Creative Artists Agency, and its top deal broker, Bryan Lourd, in hopes of being properly positioned in case he finds himself on the job market.
"This isn’t about ratings, it’s about reinvention," a source told Rob Shuter for his Hollywood Substack. "He’s done the nightly grind. Now he wants creativity, ownership, and freedom."
The insider also claimed the veteran journalist, who is said to make $18million a year at cash-strapped CNN, is in talks with several top streamers, including Amazon, Apple TV+, and Netflix, as he hopes to make the jump from cable TV more popular platforms.
Another source explained Cooper does not want to be "the next Don Lemon. He’s planning his own exit, on his own terms."
In 2023, Lemon was fired by CNN following a rough run as a morning show host, which left the 59-year-old "stunned."
One insider compared Cooper and Collins' positions at the network and made clear she's not reeling in as much cash as the New Year's Eve Live co-host.
"Anderson’s pulling less than 700,000 viewers a night. Meanwhile, Kaitlan Collins is clocking higher ratings for a fifth of the salary," they said.
While the source claimed the news network "can't afford (Cooper) anymore," CNN shut down the rumors and said there is "zero truth" to them.