EXCLUSIVE: CNN Loose Cannon Anderson Cooper's Potty-Mouthed, Oddball Antics Feared to be 'Cynical Plot' by Broadcaster to 'Deliberately Get the Boot From CNN and Take Monster Golden Goodbye Payout'

Anderson Cooper seemed to shoot himself in the foot again on national television – but insiders wonder if the beleaguered CNN anchor's bizarre behavior was orchestrated to grease the skids for his own departure.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the network's former primetime ratings king stunned viewers and enraged execs by hurling an X-rated insult after New Hampshire's former governor Chris Sununu defended the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and its leader Elon Musk, who claims to be rooting out massive federal waste and mismanagement of taxpayer dollars.

After Sununu argued Musk offered "specific examples off the top of his head of where the corruption and fraud were," Cooper explained: "Don't be a d***."

Sources added CNN brass were furious as Cooper was already spoken to about his less than dignified antics after breaking the news network's on-air drinking ban on New Year's Eve with holiday cohost Andy Cohen – and laughing about jokes involving doing illegal drugs with guest Diplo.