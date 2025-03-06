EXCLUSIVE: CNN Loose Cannon Anderson Cooper's Potty-Mouthed, Oddball Antics Feared to be 'Cynical Plot' by Broadcaster to 'Deliberately Get the Boot From CNN and Take Monster Golden Goodbye Payout'
Anderson Cooper seemed to shoot himself in the foot again on national television – but insiders wonder if the beleaguered CNN anchor's bizarre behavior was orchestrated to grease the skids for his own departure.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the network's former primetime ratings king stunned viewers and enraged execs by hurling an X-rated insult after New Hampshire's former governor Chris Sununu defended the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and its leader Elon Musk, who claims to be rooting out massive federal waste and mismanagement of taxpayer dollars.
After Sununu argued Musk offered "specific examples off the top of his head of where the corruption and fraud were," Cooper explained: "Don't be a d***."
Sources added CNN brass were furious as Cooper was already spoken to about his less than dignified antics after breaking the news network's on-air drinking ban on New Year's Eve with holiday cohost Andy Cohen – and laughing about jokes involving doing illegal drugs with guest Diplo.
"He's becoming a liability," a high-level network insider told us.
"Ratings are already in the tank, and Anderson's erratic behavior isn't helping. The network is realizing that high-priced talent like Anderson isn't bringing in the numbers anymore.
"CNN is already a joke – and Anderson is making it worse. There's speculation he's creating all this trouble to force them to get rid of him – so he gets a golden handshake payout."
As previously reported, insiders said Cooper, 57, had long been top dog at the network, but they likened his position to an overpriced nightclub singer on a sinking ship.
Following President Donald Trump's landslide election victory in November, CNN lost a staggering 47 percent of viewers, dropping more than 1.4 million to just 632,000 in prime time, where Cooper's ratings continue to dwindle.
Insiders shared that after the demotion of Wolf Blitzer, other big names are in the crosshairs of tightfisted new boss Mark Thompson, who is reportedly focusing on a lean, digital-first model – which explains why CNN let longtime veteran Jim Acosta walk.
Sources also said the dark days at CNN have Cooper longing to bail – with insiders addding his bigwig buddy Cohen is waiting with a life preserver at his TV home, Bravo.
"Anderson doesn't need the money," an industry source said.
"Television has always been a fun hobby for him – not a job. Now, it's just not fun anymore. He's over it."
Another source said Anderson has never considered himself a hard-news guy and would love to dive into lighter celebrity fare with Cohen – and CNN may be happy to grant his wish.
Our source added: "The network has reprimanded Cooper for his on-air outburst. But how many times can you slap someone on the wrist before you realize it's time to cut ties?"