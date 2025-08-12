Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Billy Joel
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Billy Joel's Brain Disorder Battle – 'Uptown Girl' Singer Blames Past Drinking Binges On Alarming Diagnosis That Can 'Lead To Death'

photo of billy joel
Source: MEGA

Billy Joel blames past drinking binges on a brain disorder diagnosis that he warns can lead to death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 12 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Piano man Billy Joel said the brain disorder he's battling "sounds a lot worse than what I'm feeling."

RadarOnline.com can reveal, in May, Joel was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus – NPH – a buildup of spinal fluid inside the brain, a condition that can affect hearing, vision and balance, according to MedlinePlus.

Article continues below advertisement

Billy's Biggest Challenge

Article continues below advertisement
On Bill Maher's podcast, Billy Joel admitted: 'My balance sucks. It's like being on a boat.'
Source: MEGA

On Bill Maher's podcast, Billy Joel admitted: 'My balance sucks. It's like being on a boat.'

Article continues below advertisement

"I feel fine," the 76-year-old hitmaker said on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, though he added balance has been his biggest challenge so far. "My balance sucks. It's like being on a boat," he explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Although he said doctors don't know what caused his condition, the Uptown Girl singer speculated: "I thought it must be from drinking."

Although he is now sober, Joel admitted: "I used to [drink] like a fish."

The condition forced the six-time Grammy winner to cancel his upcoming concert tour in May.

According to a statement posted on Instagram at the time, his medical issues were connected to recent onstage mishaps, including a nasty fall during a February concert.

The rocker was spinning a microphone stand before hurling it across the stage – only to suddenly crumble to the ground.

Article continues below advertisement

Billy's Health Condition

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Billy Joel
Source: MEGA

Weber and Joel tied the knot in 1973.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of george clooney, barack and michelle obama

EXCLUSIVE: The Battle For Barack! Inside George Clooney and Larry David's Hollywood Smackdown That Has Obama 'Laughing Behind Their Backs'

photo of Christina Aguilera

EXCLUSIVE: Once-Curvy Christina Aguilera Sparks 'Ozempic Abuse' Rumors after Shrinking Singer's 'Scary' Appearance Leaves Fans Concerned

Article continues below advertisement

"Joel is currently undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period," the statement added.

Treatment for NPH may also require surgery to place a tube to drain the excess fluid out of the brain. People with milder symptoms have the best outcome, according to MedlinePlus.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
billy joel brain disorder drinking binges uptown girl singer
Source: MEGA

MedlinePlus warned Joel's normal pressure hydrocephalus, if untreated, can worsen and even lead to death.

Without treatment, health issues often get worse and can lead to death.

"What I have is something very few people know about, including me, no matter how much you try to research it. I'm doing my best to work with it and to recover from it," Joel told People. "I know a lot of people are worried about me and my health, but I'm okay.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.