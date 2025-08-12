EXCLUSIVE: Inside Billy Joel's Brain Disorder Battle – 'Uptown Girl' Singer Blames Past Drinking Binges On Alarming Diagnosis That Can 'Lead To Death'

Although he said doctors don't know what caused his condition, the Uptown Girl singer speculated: "I thought it must be from drinking."

Although he is now sober, Joel admitted: "I used to [drink] like a fish."

The condition forced the six-time Grammy winner to cancel his upcoming concert tour in May.

According to a statement posted on Instagram at the time, his medical issues were connected to recent onstage mishaps, including a nasty fall during a February concert.

The rocker was spinning a microphone stand before hurling it across the stage – only to suddenly crumble to the ground.