Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The Battle For Barack! Inside George Clooney and Larry David's Hollywood Smackdown That Has Obama 'Laughing Behind Their Backs'

photo of george clooney, barack and michelle obama
Source: MEGA

George Clooney and Larry David clash over Barack Obama in a Hollywood feud that has Obama amused.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 12 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Celeb politicos George Clooney and Larry David are huge fans of Barack Obama, and insiders reveal the former president humors them as his go-to Hollywood buddies while secretly playing them against one another for his own amusement.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the awkward dynamic hasn't slipped by Clooney and David.

Who Is Obama's Best Friend?

According to the Obama Foundation, the $800 million library will open in 2026 'once the weather lifts.'
Source: MEGA

According to the Obama Foundation, the $800 million library will open in 2026 'once the weather lifts.'

An insider said: "Larry prides himself on his relationship with former President Obama, and so does George, but is there really room for both of these guys in Obama's life?

"It's an unresolved question with a lot at stake as Obama and his team get ready to open his enormous presidential library on the South Side of Chicago next year."

The $800 million complex is slated to open in 2026 "once the weather lifts," according to the Obama Foundation's rep.

The insider added: "Larry and George both want to be by his side for that historic event, and it's not clear who has the upper hand.

"It's going to be one or the other, and not both, and Obama likes it that way. Larry is Obama's golf buddy and his favorite comedian, but George is much more politically involved and more prominent on the world stage.

At Clooney's Broadway show, Barack and Michelle Obama were greeted with what insiders called 'a big fuss.'
Source: MEGA

At Clooney's Broadway show, Barack and Michelle Obama were greeted with what insiders called 'a big fuss.'

"It benefits Obama to have these guys competing for the honor of introducing him in the biggest moment of his post-political career.

"But next year at the library, there can be only one and George and Larry have to be very aware of that."

Meanwhile, sources said Clooney and David are doing everything in their power to ensure they land on top.

Battling Over Obama

george clooney larry david battle barack obama hollywood buzz
Source: MEGA

Martha's Vineyard golf games have long been Larry David's play to stay Barack's favorite comedian.

David has been spotted golfing with Obama on Martha's Vineyard, where they both own summer homes.

"Larry has been playing golf with Obama for years and clearly thinks this gives him the upper hand," said the tipster.

But Clooney personally welcomed Barack and Michelle Obama backstage at his Broadway play, Good Night, and Good Luck, in May and "made a big fuss over them, so he thinks he's the shoo-in," notes the insider, adding: "Obama's probably laughing behind their backs."

