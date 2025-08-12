Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Christina Aguilera
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Once-Curvy Christina Aguilera Sparks 'Ozempic Abuse' Rumors after Shrinking Singer's 'Scary' Appearance Leaves Fans Concerned

photo of Christina Aguilera
Source: MEGA

Christina Aguilera's very thin frame has left fans worried about her health.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 12 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Pin-thin pop star Christina Aguilera's shockingly skeletal figure during a recent appearance in England has startled friends and fans – and further fed rumors that the once-plump performer may have used the weight-loss drug Ozempic to shed extra pounds of pudge, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The singer, 44, was all dolled up to celebrate her 2010 film Burlesque getting the musical treatment at London's Savoy Theatre.

The gaunt-looking gal, who's serving as an executive producer for the show, was clad in a vintage Versace corset dress that she first slipped into 22 years ago for the Italian fashion house's 2003 ad campaign.

Article continues below advertisement

Christina's 'Scary' Appearance After Weight Loss

Article continues below advertisement
A fan on X claimed Christina Aguilera's look was 'definitely giving late stages of Ozempic abuse.'
Source: MEGA

A fan on X claimed Christina Aguilera's look was 'definitely giving late stages of Ozempic abuse.'

Article continues below advertisement

However, sources were stunned by the sight of her face, ropy-looking neck and scrawny arms and legs.

On X, one fan alleged: "Eyes already looking sunk in, and it's definitely giving late stages of Ozempic abuse."

Meanwhile, another proclaimed Aguilera's current appearance "scary."

In November, the formerly hefty hitmaker was spotted in New York City in gold micro shorts and thigh-high boots that did nothing to disguise her super-slender frame.

Article continues below advertisement

Christina Claims It's From Healthy Eating

Article continues below advertisement
Versace's vintage corset returned to London's Savoy as Aguilera served as executive producer of 'Burlesque' the musical.
Source: MEGA

Versace's vintage corset returned to London's Savoy as Aguilera served as executive producer of 'Burlesque' the musical.

Article continues below advertisement

The busy mother of two has claimed that she owes her recent slimdown to eating healthy and a rigorous exercise routine.

However, that hasn't stopped some from wondering if her real genie in a bottle is a prescription fix.

While a rep for the songbird flat-out dismissed RadarOnline.com's reporting, one medical expert, who has not treated Aguilera, said: "If she's using Ozempic, that's not a good idea – unless it's for diabetes. Weight loss is a side effect of the medication, [but] it's not what it's for.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Desperate Prince Harry Extends Another Olive Branch to Royal Family As He Fights to Worm His Way Back Into Folds of The Firm

Photo of Robin Williams

EXCLUSIVE: Robin Williams' Paranoid Final Days — Hollywood Icon's Undiagnosed Lewy Body Dementia Revisited 11 Years After His Death by Suicide

Article continues below advertisement
A medical expert warned: 'If she's using Ozempic, that's not a good idea – unless it's for diabetes.'
Source: MEGA

A medical expert warned: 'If she's using Ozempic, that's not a good idea – unless it's for diabetes.'

"There are risks involved, including constant nausea, abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea and vomiting. You should lose weight the old-fashioned way – through diet, nutrition and exercise."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.