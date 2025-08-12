EXCLUSIVE: Once-Curvy Christina Aguilera Sparks 'Ozempic Abuse' Rumors after Shrinking Singer's 'Scary' Appearance Leaves Fans Concerned
Pin-thin pop star Christina Aguilera's shockingly skeletal figure during a recent appearance in England has startled friends and fans – and further fed rumors that the once-plump performer may have used the weight-loss drug Ozempic to shed extra pounds of pudge, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The singer, 44, was all dolled up to celebrate her 2010 film Burlesque getting the musical treatment at London's Savoy Theatre.
The gaunt-looking gal, who's serving as an executive producer for the show, was clad in a vintage Versace corset dress that she first slipped into 22 years ago for the Italian fashion house's 2003 ad campaign.
Christina's 'Scary' Appearance After Weight Loss
However, sources were stunned by the sight of her face, ropy-looking neck and scrawny arms and legs.
On X, one fan alleged: "Eyes already looking sunk in, and it's definitely giving late stages of Ozempic abuse."
Meanwhile, another proclaimed Aguilera's current appearance "scary."
In November, the formerly hefty hitmaker was spotted in New York City in gold micro shorts and thigh-high boots that did nothing to disguise her super-slender frame.
Christina Claims It's From Healthy Eating
The busy mother of two has claimed that she owes her recent slimdown to eating healthy and a rigorous exercise routine.
However, that hasn't stopped some from wondering if her real genie in a bottle is a prescription fix.
While a rep for the songbird flat-out dismissed RadarOnline.com's reporting, one medical expert, who has not treated Aguilera, said: "If she's using Ozempic, that's not a good idea – unless it's for diabetes. Weight loss is a side effect of the medication, [but] it's not what it's for.
"There are risks involved, including constant nausea, abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea and vomiting. You should lose weight the old-fashioned way – through diet, nutrition and exercise."