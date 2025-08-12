EXCLUSIVE: Once-Curvy Christina Aguilera Sparks 'Ozempic Abuse' Rumors after Shrinking Singer's 'Scary' Appearance Leaves Fans Concerned

Pin-thin pop star Christina Aguilera's shockingly skeletal figure during a recent appearance in England has startled friends and fans – and further fed rumors that the once-plump performer may have used the weight-loss drug Ozempic to shed extra pounds of pudge, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The singer, 44, was all dolled up to celebrate her 2010 film Burlesque getting the musical treatment at London's Savoy Theatre.

The gaunt-looking gal, who's serving as an executive producer for the show, was clad in a vintage Versace corset dress that she first slipped into 22 years ago for the Italian fashion house's 2003 ad campaign.