Sunglasses Celebs Can't Stop Wearing in 2025 — And How You Can Get the Look for Less

Several key styles have dominated celebrity appearances throughout 2025. Oversized frames continue to reign supreme, offering both glamour and practicality for stars seeking privacy while maintaining their signature style. These statement pieces provide excellent coverage while creating an air of mystery that many celebrities find appealing.

The Tom Ford sunglasses collection has become particularly prominent among celebrities this year. Stars like Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have been spotted wearing sleek Tom Ford designs that perfectly balance sophistication with modern edge. The Tom Ford sunglasses collection offers various styles, from classic aviators to contemporary geometric shapes, making it a versatile choice for different face shapes and personal preferences.

Retro-inspired cat-eye frames have also made a significant comeback, with celebrities embracing vintage Hollywood glamour. These feminine, flattering shapes work beautifully for both formal events and casual outings, explaining their widespread appeal among female celebrities.