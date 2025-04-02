EXCLUSIVE: Diva Wendy Williams 'Causing Havoc' at Assisted Living Facility — 'She's Treating it Like a VIP Playground!'

The former daytime loud-mouth is fighting to end her court-ordered conservatorship and recently dropped a note from her window begging: "Help! Wendy!"

At the request of the ex-host and others, the NYPD performed a wellness check, and first responders took her by ambulance to the hospital.

"When Wendy left the building surrounded by helpful police, she smiled a real smile for the first time in months," a source told us. "Finally, people are listening to her pleas."

Other insiders added Williams got a perfect score on a 10-question capacity test from docs to measure her awareness and cognitive abilities.

Now, Adult Protective Services is investigating the validity of the guardianship months after Williams' bank claimed she was an "incapacitated person" and the recovering boozer was reportedly diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

Attorneys for Williams' guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, pointed out she "takes her instructions from the court" and is "guided by her doctors" to "protect her assets."

They added Williams is free to see her family, and stressed Morrissey is not profiting in her role.

Still, Williams says she wants her freedom.

Our source said: "Wendy is willing to go to trial by jury to prove that she's competent."