EXCLUSIVE: Diva Wendy Williams 'Causing Havoc' at Assisted Living Facility — 'She's Treating it Like a VIP Playground!'
Telly star Wendy Williams is stirring up quite the ruckus at her upscale assisted living community – and her sedate fellow residents are getting so restless over her "VIP antics" they want her to get the boot.
The ex-daytime diva, famed for her jaw-dropping antics and unfiltered remarks, has transformed the serene haven of the Coterie in New York City into a raucous playground of paparazzi camera guys and all-star guests, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources tell us furious residents are livid, claiming: "This isn’t the reality show we signed up for!"
From relentless press attention, to VIP visitors arriving at all hours, it seems Williams, 60, can’t help but bring the drama wherever she goes.
"We just want some peace to enjoy our golden years, not a front-row seat to Wendy’s wild show – It is like a playground for VIPs," griped one exasperated retiree.
Meanwhile, others are complaining about her loud gossip sessions in common areas, and her diva-like demands are causing tension with the staff.
"It’s chaos here," another resident fumed.
With tensions running high, many are urging management to step in, threatening to pack their bags if she doesn't rein it in.
"It's time for a decision to be made," declared one disgruntled tenant. "Either she tones it down or she makes her exit!"
We told last week how her long-time guardianship battle was still rumbling on.
Williams is denying she's mentally impaired after apparently acing a psych exam following a police escort from the assisted-living digs to a local hospital for evaluation, RadarOnline.com revealed.
The former daytime loud-mouth is fighting to end her court-ordered conservatorship and recently dropped a note from her window begging: "Help! Wendy!"
At the request of the ex-host and others, the NYPD performed a wellness check, and first responders took her by ambulance to the hospital.
"When Wendy left the building surrounded by helpful police, she smiled a real smile for the first time in months," a source told us. "Finally, people are listening to her pleas."
Other insiders added Williams got a perfect score on a 10-question capacity test from docs to measure her awareness and cognitive abilities.
Now, Adult Protective Services is investigating the validity of the guardianship months after Williams' bank claimed she was an "incapacitated person" and the recovering boozer was reportedly diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.
Attorneys for Williams' guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, pointed out she "takes her instructions from the court" and is "guided by her doctors" to "protect her assets."
They added Williams is free to see her family, and stressed Morrissey is not profiting in her role.
Still, Williams says she wants her freedom.
Our source said: "Wendy is willing to go to trial by jury to prove that she's competent."
While Williams' family and friends have constantly supported the star, she also isn't afraid to speak up and fight for her freedom.
One friend close to her said: "What are they gonna do, arrest her for speaking up? Throw her in jail for wanting her own life back? This is madness.
"She's not going down without a fight."