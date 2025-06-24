Prince William's Brutal Succession Blueprint Revealed — Future King Planning to 'Take Apart' Monarchy And End Lavish Spending
Prince William has plans to gut the existing monarchy structure and put an end to exorbitant spending when he becomes king, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A succession blueprint uncovered all of the dramatic changes William, 43, is said to be eager to implement when he takes over for his cancer-stricken father, King Charles III.
'An Evolution Not a Revolution'
Insiders close to the king-in-waiting reportedly claimed there will be "an evolution not a revolution" when he ascends the throne.
They explained: "He's definitely been thinking a lot about how things will evolve over time. When the moment comes, he'll want to do it his way: genuinely, not just following a script.
"He's not afraid to dig into the details, ask the tough questions, and figure out what actually works today.
"He wants to make sure the whole thing has even more impact and remains relevant."
'Mindful' of Monarchy Costs
A major factor shaping William's succession plan was said to be making sure the crown is "fit for purpose in the modern era."
While the structure of the royal household at Buckingham Palace is expected to remain the same as the "monarchy HQ," William reportedly wants to "look under the hood" and determine whether or not things are being run in a way that provides "impact" and is worth its high price tag.
Currently, the sovereign grant, which is taxpayer money used to fund the monarchy's official duties and household, is around £86.3million or $117.5million.
The source noted William is "mindful of how much the monarchy costs" and how large it has grown.
Because of this, William wants to take a "hands-on" approach and find ways to downsize the monarchy.
Charles has defaulted to allowing the running of household duties to fall on his courtiers, the same approach the late Queen Elizabeth II took, but William is expected to switch things up and "take every stone and look underneath it" to assess the "footprint of the institution."
This approach is also believed to trickle down to state affairs.
EXCLUSIVE: Super-Woke Sir Elton John and Lady Gaga 'Weighing Up Whether To Perform at Jeff Bezos' Wedding' Ahead of Inevitable 'Hypocrisy' Backlash
William previously characterized his late grandmother as having a "more passive role" as head of state and suggested he would take a slightly different approach that will be "more private, robust, challenging of advice."
Jason Knauf has been one of William's closest friends for over a decade, serving as his communications secretary, chief executive of the Royal Foundation, and, most recently, was tapped for the position of chief executive of the Earthshot Prize, William's environmental awards organization.
Knauf opened up about William's plans for the future of the monarchy.
Legacy
He said: "He has been thinking about the future for years, and he knows that what his grandmother did and what his father does is an evolution.
"There are traditions and things that won't change, but this thinking about the next (role) is how is this going to be reflective of him? That's the way he thinks about the future.
"It's all an evolution, making it work for what people expect of him and the leaders of his generation.
"The late Queen didn't keep doing the same thing for 70 years, and it won't ever feel like it's done. It will feel different but not jarring; he'll want it to feel like a natural progression that people expect of him. If it feels like that, it will be a success."