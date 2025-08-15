EXCLUSIVE: King Charles ‘Now Crippled and Using Whisky to Numb Pain’ As He Fights 'Losing Battle' Against Cancer
"I'm doing everything I can," frail King Charles wheezed as he used a walking stick to inch around his Norfolk estate.
Insiders tell RadarOnline.com his tragic admission is the latest sign he is "fighting a losing battle" with his cancer.
'The End Is Coming' For King Charles
A source claimed: "Charles is 76 and is now very frail. He knows the end is coming.
"He is now shuffling around with a cane – and hitting the bottle, and in particular whisky, to numb the pain and despair he feels.
"It's a sad end for him, but as he keeps telling everyone, he is doing his best to keep a stiff upper lip."
The monarch was recently photographed for a new series of portraits taken at Sandringham, his 20,000-acre country retreat, where he appeared composed yet reliant on a wooden walking stick.
But sources say he was "putting a very brave face on his pain" in the snaps.
The images, shared on Sandringham's official Instagram account, showed Charles strolling through the Topiary Garden – a meticulously crafted space inspired by the Cosmati pavement at Westminster Abbey – highlighting his ongoing passion for horticulture despite his health struggles.
King Charles' 'Health Has Deteriorated'
A royal insider claimed: "His health has deteriorated significantly in recent months. The walking stick is more than a traditional accessory for a royal portrait – it's become a necessity.
"The king is facing a tough, losing battle with his illness, and he turns to whisky to manage the discomfort."
Charles' Sandringham estate, dating back to 1862 and spanning 20,000 acres, remains a private sanctuary for the king and his wife, Queen Camilla, 77.
It features 60 acres of gardens, a museum, and an Edwardian-era main house filled with historic art and interiors.
A walking stick has long been a signature of Charles's outdoor appearances – from the Royal Windsor Horse Show to the Chelsea Flower Show – though palace officials previously insisted these were purely traditional country fair accessories, not aids.
This latest photoshoot, however, signals a shift as Charles's health visibly declines.
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com has already revealed how Charles is secretly growing cannabis at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire to help manage his cancer pain.
"Charles has always been open-minded about natural remedies," said a courtier.
"He's tending a small crop of cannabis, hoping its medicinal properties will ease his pain without causing scandal."
The plant-mad sovereign, who runs his own organic food firm, is putting his trust in the medicinal and pain-killing benefits of cannabis as he edges towards his final days, a source told us.
A royal flunky added: "Charles has always led a very healthy lifestyle, and so he has been particularly angered and irked by his cancer diagnosis, but also, as a result of his love and deep knowledge of all things natural, he's looked at cannabis as a means of fighting the disease and also of killing the pain the cancer is causing him."
He is a very open-minded chap and doesn't shut himself off to any form of cure or pain relief, so that end he's been tending a little crop of cannabis in one of the greenhouses at Highgrove.
"But it's nothing too large – I don't think he's going to start selling the stuff in the Highgrove House shop, otherwise the local police might come knocking on his door!"