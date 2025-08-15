EXCLUSIVE: King Charles ‘Now Crippled and Using Whisky to Numb Pain’ As He Fights 'Losing Battle' Against Cancer

Insiders tell RadarOnline.com his tragic admission is the latest sign he is "fighting a losing battle" with his cancer.

"I'm doing everything I can," frail King Charles wheezed as he used a walking stick to inch around his Norfolk estate.

Insiders revealed he has 'been fighting a losing battle with cancer.'

A source claimed: "Charles is 76 and is now very frail. He knows the end is coming.

"He is now shuffling around with a cane – and hitting the bottle, and in particular whisky, to numb the pain and despair he feels.

"It's a sad end for him, but as he keeps telling everyone, he is doing his best to keep a stiff upper lip."