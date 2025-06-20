Where Are They Now? The Stars Of 'Jaws' — 50 Years After Iconic Summer Blockbuster Left Audiences Fearing The Beach

Fifty years later, we still need a bigger boat.

Friday marks the 50th Anniversary of the 1975 classic film JAWS, and the massive shark is still providing thrills and chills to new audiences.

Jaws chewed up the competition when it came out, and became what many consider the first summer blockbuster. It was also the first movie ever to break $100million at the box office, a milestone films still strive to achieve today.

The movie went on to spawn three sequels and became a pop culture mainstay.

Its stars went on to become legendary figures of their own, RadarOnline.com can report. And though many are now gone, their fin-tastic legacy will live forever.