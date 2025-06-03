EXCLUSIVE: Smashed on Set! We Reveal the Shocking Confessions of Actors Who Were Wasted While Filming

Sandra Bullock & Nicole Kidman – Practical Magic

The two stars playing sorceress sisters chugged real tequila for a magical scene where they get drunk together.

Nicolas Cage – Leaving Las Vegas

To make his roulette meltdown real, Cage confided he guzzled booze so "in that scene in the casino when I’m freaking out, I’m really drunk."

Dennis Hopper / Peter Fonda / Jack Nicholson – Easy Rider

Given real pot during one scene, the trio purposely screwed up their lines so they could film again – and light up more free joints.

Natalie Portman & Mila Kunis – Black Swan

To prepare for their intimate bedroom tango in a sexy scene for the ballet dance film, Portman and Kunis guzzled down a whole bottle of tequila.

Brad Pitt & Edward Norton – Fight Club

These superstars couldn’t fight the urge to get "semi-wasted" in a scene from the hit movie about secret basement battles.

Johnny Depp – The Rum Diary

The movie title says it all – in order to play his character, Depp drank copious amounts of booze, and a bottle was kept on set for his convenience!

Billy Bob Thornton – Bad Santa

The actor says in one scene, he prepared with "three glasses of red wine for breakfast," then switched to vodka and cranberry juice and a few Bud Lights.