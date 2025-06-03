Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Smashed on Set! We Reveal the Shocking Confessions of Actors Who Were Wasted While Filming

Source: MEGA

Shocking confessions have revealed a range of huge actors' antics on set while drunk.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 3 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Hollywood has long been known for wild parties, but some stars brought the party onto the set. These actors admitted they were drunk or high while filming iconic scenes – and somehow still pulled it off. From Oscar winners to cult favorites, their confessions are shocking, hilarious and totally off-script.

Here, RadarOnline.com reveals the celebs who were reel-ly under the influence.

Tequila Time

Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman got drunk on tequila while making 'Practical Magic.'

Sandra Bullock & Nicole Kidman – Practical Magic

The two stars playing sorceress sisters chugged real tequila for a magical scene where they get drunk together.

Nicolas Cage – Leaving Las Vegas

To make his roulette meltdown real, Cage confided he guzzled booze so "in that scene in the casino when I’m freaking out, I’m really drunk."

Dennis Hopper / Peter Fonda / Jack Nicholson – Easy Rider

Given real pot during one scene, the trio purposely screwed up their lines so they could film again – and light up more free joints.

Natalie Portman & Mila Kunis – Black Swan

To prepare for their intimate bedroom tango in a sexy scene for the ballet dance film, Portman and Kunis guzzled down a whole bottle of tequila.

Brad Pitt & Edward Norton – Fight Club

These superstars couldn’t fight the urge to get "semi-wasted" in a scene from the hit movie about secret basement battles.

Johnny Depp – The Rum Diary

The movie title says it all – in order to play his character, Depp drank copious amounts of booze, and a bottle was kept on set for his convenience!

Billy Bob Thornton – Bad Santa

The actor says in one scene, he prepared with "three glasses of red wine for breakfast," then switched to vodka and cranberry juice and a few Bud Lights.

'Method' Acting

Source: MEGA

Nicolas Cage admits he was truly wasted during the 'Leaving Las Vegas' casino scene.

The Beatles – Help

The Fab Four got help being silly in a scene with a lot of alcohol… and they also smoked dope before meeting Queen Elizabeth II the same year.

Peter O’Toole – Lawrence Of Arabia

O'Toole was famously sloshed while filming some of the epic desert scenes. He later joked: "I can’t remember filming half of it – but I feel I was brilliant."

Margot Robbie – The Wolf Of Wall Street

While many fans dream of a romantic tryst with Leonardo DiCaprio, Robbie downed three shots of tequila to steady her nerves.

Sloshed Seduction Scene

Source: MEGA

Margot Robbie knocked back shots before seducing Leonardo DiCaprio in 'The Wolf of Wall Street.'

Jennifer Lawrence – The Hunger Games

The actress says for one scene, she and some of her costars spent their breaks sipping tasty piña coladas.

Carrie Fisher – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Fisher said she did lots of coke on set during the original trilogy and joked: "We did everything but drop acid."

Source: MEGA

Johnny Depp kept booze on set and drank for real while filming 'The Rum Diary.'

Robert Shaw – Jaws

The heavy drinker was so blasted he passed out during the iconic USS Indianapolis speech and had to repeat the monologue the next day – hile hungover!

Woody Harrelson – Indecent Proposal

Harrelson may be a well-known pot advocate, but he opted for liquor for one scene – though he says the experience was not pleasant.

