EXCLUSIVE: Smashed on Set! We Reveal the Shocking Confessions of Actors Who Were Wasted While Filming
Hollywood has long been known for wild parties, but some stars brought the party onto the set. These actors admitted they were drunk or high while filming iconic scenes – and somehow still pulled it off. From Oscar winners to cult favorites, their confessions are shocking, hilarious and totally off-script.
Here, RadarOnline.com reveals the celebs who were reel-ly under the influence.
Tequila Time
Sandra Bullock & Nicole Kidman – Practical Magic
The two stars playing sorceress sisters chugged real tequila for a magical scene where they get drunk together.
Nicolas Cage – Leaving Las Vegas
To make his roulette meltdown real, Cage confided he guzzled booze so "in that scene in the casino when I’m freaking out, I’m really drunk."
Dennis Hopper / Peter Fonda / Jack Nicholson – Easy Rider
Given real pot during one scene, the trio purposely screwed up their lines so they could film again – and light up more free joints.
Natalie Portman & Mila Kunis – Black Swan
To prepare for their intimate bedroom tango in a sexy scene for the ballet dance film, Portman and Kunis guzzled down a whole bottle of tequila.
Brad Pitt & Edward Norton – Fight Club
These superstars couldn’t fight the urge to get "semi-wasted" in a scene from the hit movie about secret basement battles.
Johnny Depp – The Rum Diary
The movie title says it all – in order to play his character, Depp drank copious amounts of booze, and a bottle was kept on set for his convenience!
Billy Bob Thornton – Bad Santa
The actor says in one scene, he prepared with "three glasses of red wine for breakfast," then switched to vodka and cranberry juice and a few Bud Lights.
'Method' Acting
The Beatles – Help
The Fab Four got help being silly in a scene with a lot of alcohol… and they also smoked dope before meeting Queen Elizabeth II the same year.
Peter O’Toole – Lawrence Of Arabia
O'Toole was famously sloshed while filming some of the epic desert scenes. He later joked: "I can’t remember filming half of it – but I feel I was brilliant."
Margot Robbie – The Wolf Of Wall Street
While many fans dream of a romantic tryst with Leonardo DiCaprio, Robbie downed three shots of tequila to steady her nerves.
Sloshed Seduction Scene
Jennifer Lawrence – The Hunger Games
The actress says for one scene, she and some of her costars spent their breaks sipping tasty piña coladas.
Carrie Fisher – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Fisher said she did lots of coke on set during the original trilogy and joked: "We did everything but drop acid."
Robert Shaw – Jaws
The heavy drinker was so blasted he passed out during the iconic USS Indianapolis speech and had to repeat the monologue the next day – hile hungover!
Woody Harrelson – Indecent Proposal
Harrelson may be a well-known pot advocate, but he opted for liquor for one scene – though he says the experience was not pleasant.