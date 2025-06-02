EXCLUSIVE: The Key That May Unlock Menendez Brothers As They Keep Waging War To Be Set Free

Convicted killers Lyle and Erik Menendez have been resentenced to 50 years to life in prison, making them eligible for parole – and potential freedom – after serving more than three decades for the notorious 1989 shotgun murder of their parents inside their lavish Beverly Hills home.

"I'm not suggesting they should be released," Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic said of their parole bid, RadarOnline.com can reveal. "That's not for me to decide."

The brothers have become pop culture figures as the subject of books and movies and have had a recent groundswell of support from celebrities – including Rosie O’Donnell and Kim Kardashian – calling for their release.

They were also the subject of a recent documentary detailing how they were brutally raped by their father, Jose.