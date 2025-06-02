Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Erik Menendez
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The Key That May Unlock Menendez Brothers As They Keep Waging War To Be Set Free

key unlock menendez brothers case war freedom
Source: MEGA

Key evidence may finally see the Menendez brothers freed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 2 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Convicted killers Lyle and Erik Menendez have been resentenced to 50 years to life in prison, making them eligible for parole – and potential freedom – after serving more than three decades for the notorious 1989 shotgun murder of their parents inside their lavish Beverly Hills home.

"I'm not suggesting they should be released," Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic said of their parole bid, RadarOnline.com can reveal. "That's not for me to decide."

The brothers have become pop culture figures as the subject of books and movies and have had a recent groundswell of support from celebrities – including Rosie O’Donnell and Kim Kardashian – calling for their release.

They were also the subject of a recent documentary detailing how they were brutally raped by their father, Jose.

Article continues below advertisement

Freedom Fight

Article continues below advertisement
key unlock menendez brothers case war freedom
Source: ROSIE/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Kim Kardashian and Rosie O'Donnell are among the stars backing Erik and Lyle Menendez, center.

Article continues below advertisement

During their 1994 trial, Lyle, 57, and Erik, 54, testified they were systematically sexually assaulted as teens by their record executive father – and in a petition filed last year – their attorney Cliff Gardner said he has irrefutable proof to support that claim.

"Erik and Lyle honestly believed they had to take action to save their lives," the attorney insisted. "That means they are culpable for manslaughter – not murder. And if that's the case, they should be released based on the time they’ve already served."

While relatives and an ex-inmate testified about the brothers' reform and good deeds behind bars, Deputy DA Habib Balian called their sexual abuse and self-defense claim "absurd."

Article continues below advertisement
key unlock menendez brothers case war freedom
Source: MEGA

An attorney claims the Menendez brothers acted in desperation after years of abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

The bombshell ruling comes just days after singer Roy Rosselló, 55, a former member of the popular Puerto Rican boy band Menudo, hit former manager Edgardo Díaz Meléndez with a sexual abuse lawsuit claiming he allowed him to be repeatedly raped by the brothers' allegedly predator dad.

"While negotiating the deal, Díaz brought Rosselló to Jose Menendez’s home in New Jersey," states the lawsuit filed in New York federal court.

"While in the home, Rosselló was brought upstairs and raped by Jose Menendez. Later, after the RCA-sponsored performance at Radio City Music Hall... Jose Menendez drugged and violently raped Rosselló in a New York City hotel room."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
diddy sex trial grisliest details showbiz horror saga

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Carnival of Horror' — We Reveal the Grisliest Details of Showbiz's 'Sickest Ever Sex Trial'

rod stewart drinking death fears friends intervention

EXCLUSIVE: Rod Stewart Feared to Be Drinking Himself to Death as It's 'A Fun Way to Go' – While Pals 'Plan Lifestyle Intervention' for 80-Year-Old Wildman

Article continues below advertisement
key unlock menendez brothers case war freedom
Source: _.MENENDEZ.BROTHERS_/INSTAGRAM; ROYROSELLOROLL/INSTAGRAM; COSMOPOLITAN/YOUTUBE

New rape allegations from Roy Rosselló against Jose Menendez are intensifying the spotlight on the brothers' case.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The lawsuit alleges Jose was so "infatuated" with the boys, he traveled with the band and "violently raped" Rosselló during a tour of Brazil while "Díaz watched the rape occur," the lawsuit claims.

Díaz has consistently denied all abuse allegations despite being accused by other members of the group.

A parole hearing determining whether the infamous Menendez brothers will go free is scheduled for June 13.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.