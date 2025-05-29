Why Taylor Swift is Being Hammered by One of MAGA's Biggest Mouthpieces for 'Masquerading as a Teen'
Taylor Swift has been blasted by a firebrand MAGA mouthpiece for "masquerading as a 17-year-old" when she's "middle-aged".
RadarOnline.com can reveal Ben Shapiro, 41, laid into the singer, as well as pop contemporaries Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez, for failing to "grow up", having previously celebrated trolls booing Swift, 35 at the Super Bowl earlier this year.
Swift 'Pretends To Be Love-Torn Teen'
The pundit, who admitted he is a 'fuddy-duddy grumpy old man,' lamented that the A-listers' behavior is a reflection of a modern-day cultural flaw in society.
Taking aim at Swift, he fumed: “You see it in the lyrics of a Taylor Swift also who pretends to be a lovelorn 16-year-old girl, when in fact Taylor Swift is currently age 35,'
He then targeted the A-listers as a whole, spitting: “There is this thing that's happening in our culture where a bunch of people are masquerading as 17-year-olds who are actually middle-aged.
“If you are of middle age, you should act like you are middle age... like, you're not a 17-year-old, or a 21-year-old trying desperately to gain attention.'
Setting his sights on 40-year-old Perry, Shapiro said the I Kissed A Girl hitmaker is "making a fool of herself doing her international tours right now."
Perry has faced mounting criticism for her poor album sales and mocked for her "midlife crisis" after an ill-fated trip to space.
Shapiro's comments sparked a wave of backlash on X as audiences questioned why he would care about the behavior of strangers.
"You're jealous, aren't you?" one critic asked, adding: "People flew all over the world to see Taylor Swift, and you're barely a blip on a list of podcasts. You lose."
Another wrote: "The s--- you care about is f---ing ridiculous."
'I Am A Grumpy Old Man'
Shapiro anticipated the backlash and conceded that he was on the opposite end of the spectrum compared to the celebrities he complained about, admitting: "I've been 80 since I was 15."
He added: "I am a fuddy-duddy. I am a grumpy old man. I've always been a grumpy old man. I was a grumpy old man when I was a teenager."
But Shapiro argued that his analysis uncovered something deeper about American society.
He added: "There is something strange about a country that is rapidly aging in which because we are rapidly aging, and we don't have enough kids, we have decided that adults are going to be the new kids.
"We're going to treat 40-year-olds as though they are 20, and 60-year-olds as though they are 30. It's a strange look. It's very, very weird.
"Are we gonna do this forever? Is everybody just gonna turn into Madonna, twerking her way to glory with two artificial hips at the age of 92?"
Shapiro's reference to Madonna comes after Lopez reused her 22-year-old stunt at the AMAs.
Madonna staged a kiss to stun audiences back in 2003, when she shockingly pulled a then-21-year-old Britney Spears and 22-year-old Christina Aguilera into a three-way smooch.
At the AMAs last week, the 55-year-old singer locked lips with both a male and a female dancer on stage, sparking theories she was desperately trying to make her ex-husband Ben Affleck jealous.