Burning Man 2025 Hell on Earth Laid Bare as 'Cars Toppled' and Camps 'Destroyed' — as Dust Storm Wreaks Havoc on 9 Day Sex-Fueled Rave
This year's Burning Man festival has turned into a hellscape after a dust storm wreaked havoc across the area, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Gates were supposed to open for attendees who flocked to Black Rock City – the temporary village established annually in Black Rock Desert, Nevada, where the controversial sex and drug-fueled 9-day rave takes place – but opening day plans were initially derailed due to extreme weather over the weekend.
Photos and videos taken from the area revealed an apocalyptic scene with "cars toppled" over and camps completely "destroyed."
Dust Storm Hits Nevada
Harrowing footage shared on social media captured Burning Man attendees, commonly known as "Burners," scrambling to save their camps as estimated wind gusts of 50 miles per hour ripped through the desert. Visibility was extremely low as dust clouds covered the festival grounds.
Burners wrapped bandanas around their faces and donned ski goggles in an attempt to protect themselves from dirt and debris flying around as they struggled to keep their tents upright against the wind.
Warnings advising attendees in Reno to stay put were blasted on the official Burning Man website as conditions on the ground rapidly deteriorated.
High Winds 'Toppled Cars' and Ripped Apart Tents
Meanwhile, one unlucky attendee who already traveled to Black Rock City attempted to relay a first-hand account of the carnage while insisting the spirit of Burning Man was alive and well.
Mykola Kabluka wrote on Instagram: "EVERYONE IS ALIVE, BUT NOT WITHOUT LOSS. DESTROYED CAMPSS. THE SPIRIT OF DO NOT BREAK.
"The strongest storm in the history of Burning Man has occurred. All camps are destroyed for nothing."
Kabluka then recalled the terrifying moment the dust storm hit the area.
The Burner continued: "The wind tore off tents along with things and documents, toppled cars, destroyed artínstalacíííí̈, in which the hearts of hundreds of people put.
"Some of the guys on our team got stuck at our The Point of Unity – the only refuge was our 5 ton diesel generator they were hiding from flying debris.
"In respirators, with water – in relative safety, but the adrenaline was enough with the head. That was a 10 point hurricane. Extreme, ruthless, savage. But it was worth the storm to subside a bit — and people who lost their homes and days of work picked up musical instruments and put on a spontaneous concert in their camp ruins."
Kabluka added: "This is the point of burning man – to show that difficulties do not break. They open a deeper understanding of the value of the moment. Strong-willed people will not be destroyed by any storm."
Burning Man 2023 Flooding and 'Orgy Dome'
The dust storm came two years after torrential rains flooded the camp and stranded attendees in a mud pit.
Burning Man has long held a reputation for being a days-long anything goes festival where attendees indulge in illegal substances in the name of art and self-expression.
With drugs and alcohol freely flowing, the festival has an "erotically charged" atmosphere and even an "orgy dome."