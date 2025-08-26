Burning Man 2025 Hell on Earth Laid Bare as 'Cars Toppled' and Camps 'Destroyed' — as Dust Storm Wreaks Havoc on 9 Day Sex-Fueled Rave

This year's Burning Man festival has turned into a hellscape after a dust storm wreaked havoc across the area, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Gates were supposed to open for attendees who flocked to Black Rock City – the temporary village established annually in Black Rock Desert, Nevada, where the controversial sex and drug-fueled 9-day rave takes place – but opening day plans were initially derailed due to extreme weather over the weekend.

Photos and videos taken from the area revealed an apocalyptic scene with "cars toppled" over and camps completely "destroyed."