Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Engaged — Pop Star Shares Photos From Very Intimate Proposal After Two Years of Dating
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged, as the high-profile couple made the bombshell announcement on Instagram, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the shocking post read.
Their High-Profile Relationship Revealed
A batch of photos was included alongside the caption, which featured the megastar and the NFL star embracing one another after Kelce dropped down to one knee and proposed. Another snap put Swift's giant engagement ring on display.
Fans were quick to respond as one person gushed: "I could not possibly be any happier for them!" and another added, "I knew this was on the way! I am pumped for this!"
Swift, 35, and Kelce, also 35, began dating in the summer of 2023, becoming one of the most famous couples on the planet, with the Bad Blood singer even attending several of the tight end's Kansas City Chiefs' games.
The engagement comes just weeks after Swift appeared on her man's podcast, New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason.
Details Of Their First Encounter
During the highly viewed episode, Swift recalled previously hearing about how Kelce tried and failed to meet the Cruel Summer hitmaker at her Kansas City Eras tour stop, and then going on his podcast to say how "butt hurt" he was that his missed had failed.
"It was such a wild romantic gesture to just be like, 'I wanna date you,'" she exclaimed at the time, joking: "At first, when I looked at it, I was like 'This dude didn't get a meet and greet, he's making it everyone's problem.'"
Swift also compared it to a moment from a 1980s John Hughes movie, where Kelce's gesture was "standing outside with a boombox saying, 'I want to date you,'" and said it was something she dreamed about since she was a teenager.
The Super Bowl winner also touched on how he felt when he finally met Swift for the first time at one of her sold-out shows.
'She Makes Me So Much Better'
"(To) see you on the stage and you see how crazy you can get an entire stadium going, and then I get you in a room and it's like I've known you forever. It was just the easiest conversation I ever had, and it was just so much fun that it knocked my socks off," Kelce recalled.
"I felt the same exact way about you," Swift responded, as Kelce added: "She makes me so much better."
The famous pair had been hinting to fans their relationship was getting serious enough an engagement was possibly on the way, as not only were they spotted house hunting, but their romantic getaways also left followers gushing for the future.
Following Kelce's Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the duo distracted themselves with several vacations, including a skiing trip, and also went hiking and were seen out on late-night dates.
"Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 100," the athlete wrote in a previous Instagram caption, sharing intimate photos with Swift.
"It was intentional," insiders said about Kelce's post at the time. "They've been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become."
The source added: "They're in a really solid place and more in sync than ever."
No word yet on where Kelce and Swift's wedding will take place, but some are already hedging their bets that it will be a bigger affair than Jeff Bezos' wedding to Lauren Sanchez in Italy earlier this summer.