Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Engaged — Pop Star Shares Photos From Very Intimate Proposal After Two Years of Dating

A batch of photos was included alongside the caption, which featured the megastar and the NFL star embracing one another after Kelce dropped down to one knee and proposed. Another snap put Swift's giant engagement ring on display.

Fans were quick to respond as one person gushed: "I could not possibly be any happier for them!" and another added, "I knew this was on the way! I am pumped for this!"

Swift, 35, and Kelce, also 35, began dating in the summer of 2023, becoming one of the most famous couples on the planet, with the Bad Blood singer even attending several of the tight end's Kansas City Chiefs' games.

The engagement comes just weeks after Swift appeared on her man's podcast, New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason.