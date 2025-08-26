EXCLUSIVE: Oasis' Grim Cancer Secret — Comeback Group 'Haunted' by Founding Member's Illness As He Launches into 'Fanatical' Fitness Regime to Stay Healthy on the Road

Bonehead, who announced later that year he was cancer-free, has now adopted what friends describe as a "fanatical" health regimen to cope with the grueling demands of stadium shows.

A source close to the band said: "Paul still carries the scars of his diagnosis. He's cancer-free, but he remains terrified it could come back.

"That fear drives him – he's obsessed with staying fit enough to handle the tour."

Another insider: "He's gone all in on this regime. Swimming in freezing seas, giving up alcohol, drinking herbal teas – it's his way of controlling the uncontrollable, and it's left the band haunted by fear his illness could return and derail their tour."