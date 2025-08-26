Martha Stewart, 84, Left 'Disgusted' After Snoop Dogg's Homophobic Slur: 'Hearing Him Say Something Like That Horrified Her'

Snoop made the remarks on a recent appearance on the self-improvement podcast It’s Giving with Sarah Fontenot, during which he recalled being stumped over his grandson's questions about the same-sex couple.

Lightyear features a female character with a wife. The couple is shown briefly kissing before later welcoming a baby together.

The rapper said: "They're like, 'And she had a baby … with a woman.' Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, like, 'Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She a woman!'"

He then recalled thinking, "'Oh s---.' I didn’t come here for this s---. I just came to watch the goddamn movie."