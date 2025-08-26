Your tip
Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart, 84, Left 'Disgusted' After Snoop Dogg's Homophobic Slur: 'Hearing Him Say Something Like That Horrified Her'

Split photo of Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg
Source: MEGA

Martha Stewart is said to be 'disgusted' over pal Snoop Dogg's homophobic remarks.

Aug. 26 2025, Published 12:43 p.m. ET

Best friends beefing? Insiders claimed Martha Stewart has been left "disgusted" by close pal Snoop Dogg's recent homophobic comments, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The California rapper, 53, has come under fire after confessing he's "scared to go to the movies" after taking his grandson to see Pixar's new Toy Story spin-off Lightyear, which unbeknownst to him featured a same-sex couple.

Snoop Says He's 'Scared to Go to the Movies' Because of Gay Characters

Photo of Snoop Dogg
Source: MEGA

Snoop said he was stumped over his grandson's questions about a gay couple in a Pixar movie.

Snoop made the remarks on a recent appearance on the self-improvement podcast It’s Giving with Sarah Fontenot, during which he recalled being stumped over his grandson's questions about the same-sex couple.

Lightyear features a female character with a wife. The couple is shown briefly kissing before later welcoming a baby together.

The rapper said: "They're like, 'And she had a baby … with a woman.' Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, like, 'Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She a woman!'"

He then recalled thinking, "'Oh s---.' I didn’t come here for this s---. I just came to watch the goddamn movie."

Martha Left 'Disgusted' by Snoop's Anti-LGBTQ Remarks

Photo of Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Martha was 'disgusted' by Snoop's comments.

He later added: "It's like, I'm scared to go to the movies now. Y'all throwing me in the middle of s--- that I don't have an answer for."

While the clip has since been removed from the podcast's YouTube video, it has stayed up on Instagram. Snoop's comments sparked a firestorm on social media as users branded him "homophobic" and closed minded.

Insiders claimed the rapper's inner circle have been equally upset over his candid remarks.

A source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, that Snoop's unlikely other half Martha, 84, was appalled by his comments.

Martha 'Embarrassed' as Snoop's Remarks Threaten Brand Deals

Photo of Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg
Source: MEGA

Sources said Martha 'adores' Snoop, but she does not share his worldview.'

The source said: "Martha was disgusted. She adores Snoop, but she does not share his worldview.

"She believes love is love. Hearing him say something like that horrified her."

Another source close to the domestic diva added: "She's embarrassed.

"They've built this fun, profitable brand together, but she feels like he should know better by now. It's not 1995 — this is 2025."

Photo of Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg
Source: MEGA

Snoop's comments could cost Martha as they've built a brand off their friendship.

Martha and Snoop's friendship has certainly proved to be profitable for both. The best friends have landed several brand deals together and even teamed up for special coverage at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Now, Snoop's clueless comments about the LGBTQ+ community has threatened to cancel the dynamic duo.

A major studio executive noted: "It's hypocritical. He's built a career rapping about gang life, sex, and drugs — but suddenly two moms on screen is too much?"

One X user echoed: "You'd think someone who has hundreds of brand deals wouldn’t open their mouth to say something like this."

Social media users also pointed to Snoop's lyrics and building a brand off his affinity for smoking marijuana as topics most adults find uncomfortable discussing around children.

An Instagram user commented: "You put on your adult pants, take a big smoke of a joint and say 'because those two women love each other, are a couple and wanted to give love and raise a girl. So they adopted one.' End of story."

Others called out Snoop's stunning support of Donald Trump when he accepted a DJ gig at his second inauguration as they claimed to not be surprised by his anti-LGBTQ position.

An X user shared a GIF of a person taking out trash along with the caption, "Snoop Dogg is a MAGA/friend of Trump. What did ya'll expect?"

