EXCLUSIVE: Inside Fleetwood Mac’s Battle Back From Bleak Abyss of Betrayal and Drugs to Make Their Greatest Ever Album — As Fans Get Set to Mark 50th Anniversary of Smash Record

In 1975, after years of false starts and lineup implosions, Mac's drummer Mick Fleetwood, then 28, persuaded guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, then 26 and singer Stevie Nicks, then 27, to join the group.

Their arrival transformed the band from a fading British blues act into unlikely Californian hitmakers.

Their self-titled Fleetwood Mac – released half a century ago this year – went platinum, but its follow-up Rumours was the album that would cement their legend, even as the band collapsed under the weight of its own turmoil.

Mick said: "We were standing on the edge of extinction. Affairs, betrayal and drugs were tearing us apart, yet somehow it fueled the music. We were lucky to get out alive."

By 1976, bassist John McVie, then 30, and his wife, keyboardist Christine McVie, then 33, had separated.

Nicks and Buckingham's romance disintegrated in tandem. Mick himself discovered his wife was having an affair with another guitarist.

But all five still showed up to the studio each day. "We were breaking each other's hearts at night and recording harmonies together the next morning," said Christine.

"It was madness, but it gave the songs their rawness."