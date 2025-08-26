Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Branded a 'Hypocrite' as She Reveals Shameless 40th Birthday Present for Harry Using His Title — Despite Couple Quitting Royal Life

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: NETFLIX

Meghan Markle has sparked backlash over using royal titles again.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 26 2025, Published 11:14 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle has sparked backlash after revealing the special 40th birthday present she gifted to husband Prince Harry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Critics branded Meghan, 43, a "hypocrite" for incorporating Harry's royal title into the gift despite the couple ditching their full-time royal duties in 2020 to move to the former Suits star's native California.

Article continues below advertisement

'With Love, Meghan' Season Two Debuts

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: NETFLIX

The second season of Meghan's cooking show 'With Love, Meghan' was released on Netflix.

Backlash was sparked following the release of the second season of Meghan's Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan.

The show's seventh episode saw Meghan and pal Heather Dorak take a day trip to Malibu for pottery and cocktail classes. While packing a bag, Meghan opened up about her relationship with the Duke of Sussex.

She shared the leather bag she was using for the trip she carried on one of her first dates with Harry – camping in Botswana – before showing off all the items she packs that are non-essentials but "things that bring me joy."

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Shows Off Harry's Custom 40th Birthday Gift

Photo of the baseball cap Meghan Markle made for Prince Harry's 40th birthday
Source: NETFLIX

Meghan showed off the navy blue 'PH40' cap as she packed for Malibu.

Among Meghan's joy-enhancing must-haves included a navy blue baseball cap with "PH40" in white stitching.

Meghan flashed the cap to the camera as she revealed, "I always bring a baseball cap. I made these for my husband's 40th birthday for him and his friends. For a job, it's nice to have a cap in the morning."

The "PH" appeared to stand for Harry's royal title, despite the Spare giving up his duty to the Crown.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan's Past Use of Her Royal Highness Title

This isn't the first time Meghan has been called out for using royal titles after leaving the U.K.

Meghan faced backlash for using "Her Royal Highness" on stationary included in gift baskets of her lifestyle brand As Ever products, which we sent out to her celebrity friends.

Insiders claimed the couple's persistent use of royal titles has enraged Prince William to the point he allegedly plans to strip Meghan and Harry of their titles when he takes over for cancer-stricken dad King Charles.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: NETFLIX

Markle was accused of being 'rude' to her close pal.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Bonnie Blue and Taylor Swift

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift 'Beyond Disgusted' After OnlyFans 'Orgy Queen' Bonnie Blue 'Hijacked' Her Album Launch With Sleazy Travis Kelce Remarks

Photo of Daniel Day Lewis and Ronan Day-Lewis

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Day-Lewis' Nepo Baby Son Trolled as 'Useless Copycat Filmmaker' After Trailer is Released for His Short Film That 'Forced' His A-List Dad Out of Retirement

During the first season of her Netflix show, Meghan was slammed over her awkward exchange with guest Mindy Kaling about her surname.

The pair were sharing childhood memories when the prim and proper host revealed she loved fast food, prompting Kaling to remark, "I don't think anyone in the world knows that Meghan Markle has eaten Jack in the Box and loves it."

An irked Markle fired back: "It's so funny you keep saying Meghan Markle; you know I'm Sussex now."

She continued: "You have kids, and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children. I didn't know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go; this is our family name, our little family name."

Kaling sheepishly replied: "Well, now I know, and I love it."

Social media users ripped Meghan for being so "unbelievably rude" to her so-called friend and acting "so entitled and condescending" over her confusing surname.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Brings Family Photos on Day Trip to Malibu

Markle has been slammed previously for using royal titles despite slamming the monarchy.
Source: NETFLIX

Markle has been slammed previously for using royal titles despite slamming the monarchy.

After Meghan gushed over her custom Prince Harry baseball hat, she continued to pack on the precious moments for her fans as she stuffed framed family photographs in her luggage.

The mother-of-two said: "I always, always bring photos of my family.

"I just went on a girl's trip recently. My girlfriends were like, 'My God, that's so sweet! You keep it by the side of your bed!'

"Yeah, you could look at your phone, but it's just... I don't know, I'm sentimental in that way."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.