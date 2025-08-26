Meghan Markle Branded a 'Hypocrite' as She Reveals Shameless 40th Birthday Present for Harry Using His Title — Despite Couple Quitting Royal Life
Meghan Markle has sparked backlash after revealing the special 40th birthday present she gifted to husband Prince Harry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Critics branded Meghan, 43, a "hypocrite" for incorporating Harry's royal title into the gift despite the couple ditching their full-time royal duties in 2020 to move to the former Suits star's native California.
'With Love, Meghan' Season Two Debuts
Backlash was sparked following the release of the second season of Meghan's Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan.
The show's seventh episode saw Meghan and pal Heather Dorak take a day trip to Malibu for pottery and cocktail classes. While packing a bag, Meghan opened up about her relationship with the Duke of Sussex.
She shared the leather bag she was using for the trip she carried on one of her first dates with Harry – camping in Botswana – before showing off all the items she packs that are non-essentials but "things that bring me joy."
Meghan Shows Off Harry's Custom 40th Birthday Gift
Among Meghan's joy-enhancing must-haves included a navy blue baseball cap with "PH40" in white stitching.
Meghan flashed the cap to the camera as she revealed, "I always bring a baseball cap. I made these for my husband's 40th birthday for him and his friends. For a job, it's nice to have a cap in the morning."
The "PH" appeared to stand for Harry's royal title, despite the Spare giving up his duty to the Crown.
Meghan's Past Use of Her Royal Highness Title
This isn't the first time Meghan has been called out for using royal titles after leaving the U.K.
Meghan faced backlash for using "Her Royal Highness" on stationary included in gift baskets of her lifestyle brand As Ever products, which we sent out to her celebrity friends.
Insiders claimed the couple's persistent use of royal titles has enraged Prince William to the point he allegedly plans to strip Meghan and Harry of their titles when he takes over for cancer-stricken dad King Charles.
During the first season of her Netflix show, Meghan was slammed over her awkward exchange with guest Mindy Kaling about her surname.
The pair were sharing childhood memories when the prim and proper host revealed she loved fast food, prompting Kaling to remark, "I don't think anyone in the world knows that Meghan Markle has eaten Jack in the Box and loves it."
An irked Markle fired back: "It's so funny you keep saying Meghan Markle; you know I'm Sussex now."
She continued: "You have kids, and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children. I didn't know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go; this is our family name, our little family name."
Kaling sheepishly replied: "Well, now I know, and I love it."
Social media users ripped Meghan for being so "unbelievably rude" to her so-called friend and acting "so entitled and condescending" over her confusing surname.
Meghan Brings Family Photos on Day Trip to Malibu
After Meghan gushed over her custom Prince Harry baseball hat, she continued to pack on the precious moments for her fans as she stuffed framed family photographs in her luggage.
The mother-of-two said: "I always, always bring photos of my family.
"I just went on a girl's trip recently. My girlfriends were like, 'My God, that's so sweet! You keep it by the side of your bed!'
"Yeah, you could look at your phone, but it's just... I don't know, I'm sentimental in that way."