Meghan Markle Branded a 'Hypocrite' as She Reveals Shameless 40th Birthday Present for Harry Using His Title — Despite Couple Quitting Royal Life

During the first season of her Netflix show, Meghan was slammed over her awkward exchange with guest Mindy Kaling about her surname.

The pair were sharing childhood memories when the prim and proper host revealed she loved fast food, prompting Kaling to remark, "I don't think anyone in the world knows that Meghan Markle has eaten Jack in the Box and loves it."

An irked Markle fired back: "It's so funny you keep saying Meghan Markle; you know I'm Sussex now."

She continued: "You have kids, and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children. I didn't know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go; this is our family name, our little family name."

Kaling sheepishly replied: "Well, now I know, and I love it."

Social media users ripped Meghan for being so "unbelievably rude" to her so-called friend and acting "so entitled and condescending" over her confusing surname.