Domestic Divas At War? Pamela Anderson Accused of Taking A Swipe At Meghan Markle After Trolls Claimed Duchess 'Copied' The Playboy Icon's Cooking Show

Anderson scored the coveted partnership with Flamingo Estate after wildly impressing founder Richard Christiansen.

The duo formed a bond over their love of cooking and gardening. Together they developed her great-aunt Vie's award-winning pickles in the Flamingo Estate kitchen, raving that the result produced "the most delicious pickles" he'd ever tasted.

As is the traditional practice with their products, Flamingo Estate only offered a few hundred jars of the prized product for sale, with Anderson proudly posing alongside her pickles in a series of summery photos on their website.

Unlike Markle pocketing the money from her As ever brand, proceeds from Anderson's pickles are going to the California Wildlife Center, a non-profit "near and dear" to The Naked Gun star's heart.