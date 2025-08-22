Your tip
Domestic Divas At War? Pamela Anderson Accused of Taking A Swipe At Meghan Markle After Trolls Claimed Duchess 'Copied' The Playboy Icon's Cooking Show

Photo of Pamela Anderson, Meghan Markle
Source: Flamingo Estate;Netflix

Pamela Anderson has a lucrative new product deal as Meghan Markle's As Ever brand is struggling.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 22 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Pamela Anderson just scored a glitzy collaboration Meghan Markle once desperately wanted, and she’s cashing in big time, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Pamela's Cooking With Love host, 58, has a limited edition of her beloved aunt's award-winning pickle recipe that Flamingo Estate is selling for a whopping $38 a jar. Markle, 44, was rumored to be pursuing a partnership with the luxury brand before eventually launching her flailing As Ever food and wine line, as the battle between the aspiring domestic goddesses rages on.

Anderson's Big Score

Photo of Pamela Anderson
Source: Flamingo Estate

Anderson is selling limited edition pickles through Flamingo Estate for $38 per jar.

Anderson scored the coveted partnership with Flamingo Estate after wildly impressing founder Richard Christiansen.

The duo formed a bond over their love of cooking and gardening. Together they developed her great-aunt Vie's award-winning pickles in the Flamingo Estate kitchen, raving that the result produced "the most delicious pickles" he'd ever tasted.

As is the traditional practice with their products, Flamingo Estate only offered a few hundred jars of the prized product for sale, with Anderson proudly posing alongside her pickles in a series of summery photos on their website.

Unlike Markle pocketing the money from her As ever brand, proceeds from Anderson's pickles are going to the California Wildlife Center, a non-profit "near and dear" to The Naked Gun star's heart.

Markle Does Pickles Too!

Photo of Meghan Markle Pickles
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Markle showed off how she too does her own home pickles like Anderson.

After Anderson's pricey pickles went on sale, Markle quickly showed off that she, too, knew a thing or two about the sandwich staple, showing off her own jars of the item along with pickled lemons in a Tuesday, August 19, Instagram video.

"Cooking up more than pasta (with homemade preserved lemons)... so much goodness is coming soon," Markle crowed in the caption.

The video got a "like" from close pal Chrissy Teigen, who appears on Season 2 of Netflix's With Love, Meghan. The new episodes of the cooking and lifestyle show drop on August 26.

Curiously, the Cravings author, 39, has been called the "unofficial Queen of Flamingo Estate" by the brand itself, although it never led to a deal for Markle.

Cooking Show Similarities

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Jake Rosenberg/Netflix

Markle's Netflix show was accused of being a copycat of Anderson's cooking series.

After the trailer for Season 1 of With Love, Meghan, dropped, some viewers noticed a canny resemblance to Anderson's cooking series that aired on the Flavour Network in Canada

From the title to the aesthetic to the commentary, there were eerie similarities.

"I love to cook. I just always have wanted to take things to another level," Anderson said at the start of her trailer. Markle later began hers with the claim, "I've always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it."

"We take pride in planting the first seeds – creating original, distinctive programming that audiences love – and it’s a compliment to see our work with Ms. Anderson resonate so strongly," Jesse Fawcett, the co-creator and executive producer of Anderson's series, snarked to the Daily Mail after all eight episodes of With Love, Meghan were released on March 4.

'I Didn’t Invent Cooking Shows'

Photo of Pamela Anderson
Source: NBC/Universal

Anderson claimed she didn't watch Markle's cooking show.

Anderson was asked directly about the uncanny similarity between With Love, Megan, and her 2024 cooking series after the comparisons became too loud to ignore.

During an August appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the host asked, "On a scale from one to 10, how much of a rip-off did you feel like With Love, Meghan was of your show, Pamela’s Cooking with Love?”

"One," Anderson replied, while revealing she didn't watch the former Suits star's Netflix series.

"I didn’t really look, but I mean, I didn’t invent cooking shows," The Last Showgirl Star added with pure class.

