'It's Going To Flop': Blake Lively Brutally Ridiculed After Signing On For Another Rom-Com Film... As Legal War With 'It Ends With Us' Director Justin Baldoni Rages On
Blake Lively has landed her first movie role since engaging in a sexual harassment legal battle with on-screen lover Justin Baldoni, RadarOnline.com can report.
And the It Ends with Us star is jumping right back into the deep end of the film pool in another romantic comedy – the same genre that has caused her so much controversy.
Lively is teaming up with Wicked producer Marc Platt to star and produce The Survival List. Lionsgate, the studio home of Lively’s A Simple Favor movies, bought the script.
The 37-year-old will play "Annie," a "highbrow reality TV producer" who is assigned to a new show hosted by famed survival expert "Chopper Lane."
According to the film's synopsis: "When a shipwreck strands them on a deserted island, Annie discovers Chopper is a fraud and knows nothing about survival, leaving her in charge of figuring out how to keep them alive.
"Forced to work together, they begin to discover an unlikely chemistry."
Fan Reaction On Social Media Is Negative
The film will likely follow the conventional boy-meet-girl rom-com plot structure – similar to the actions of It Ends With Us. And while Annie and Chopper are sure to find love, critics online seem to hate the casting of Lively.
Lively is being blasted on social media, where one person tweeted: "I will no longer be paying to support Blake Lively in any way. Ugh, she's unbelievable! Not an ounce of shame or remorse."
A second person promised: "That’s an easy pass for me… whatever this woman and her husband (are) in, not gonna watch," and a third said, "Can’t wait for this to flop!"
One user mocked: "Survival of the cast is more like it."
'Irreparable' Career Damage
Lively's lawsuit accusing Baldon, 41, of sexual harassment and claiming his behavior while filming caused her "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety" is still progressing.
With fans so vocal about the back-and-forth bickering, Los Angeles celebrity lawyer Christopher Melcher is worried the stars are doing irreparable damage to their careers.
"Both of them have just really destroyed each other in this court proceeding and have accomplished nothing, other than harming themselves," he said.
With an actual trial not scheduled to start until 2026, Melcher said he doubts it'll ever make it that far.
"I see no realistic chance that this case will ever go to trial," he added. "Justin has very little claims left that are allowed based on this ruling, and Blake can't seek emotional distress damages."
Growing Legal Bills
Melcher continued: "They have inflicted damaging wounds against the other (and) the only thing they have to show for it are big legal bills.
"Now they really need to find a way out, because going forward in court is not a viable pathway for either one of them."
Los Angeles veteran trial attorney Omar Serrato agreed, sadly predicting: "I don't think this will be over any time soon. I think we have a long way to go."