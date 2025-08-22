Loni Anderson's 'Incredibly Rare' Cause of Death Revealed Weeks After 'WKRP in Cincinnati' Actress Tragically Died

On August 3, the TV star's publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan, confirmed her friend had died following a "prolonged" illness, and her family added: "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother, and grandmother."

Anderson was best known for playing Jennifer Marlowe on the CBS comedy WKRP in Cincinnati, which focused on a struggling Ohio radio station. The series ran for four seasons from 1978 to 1982.

The blonde beauty was also seen on the big screen in A Night at the Roxbury, her final film role; however, she also lent her voice for the animated movie, All Dogs Go To Heaven, which also included actor Burt Reynolds' voice.

Reynolds was Anderson's third, and most notable, marriage.