EXCLUSIVE: 'Secretly Divorcing' Barack and Michelle Obama Issue Desperate Dating Advice to Kids as they 'Don't Want Their Children to End Up Like Them'

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama have urged their daughters to "date a lot" – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the couple issued the advice as they are desperate their kids don't end up in a "doomed" relationship like them. Former first lady Michelle, 61, told her brother Craig Robinson, 63, on a recent episode of the IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson podcast, she wants her children Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24, to "stay open to people."

Michelle Begs Daughters To 'Date A Lot'

Source: MEGA The Obamas face rumors of a looming $70million divorce.

Source: Michelle Obama/YOUTUBE Barack joined Michelle on her podcast to discuss dating advice.

"The thing that I did do was date a lot," she explained. "And so when Barack showed up, I had experiences to compare him against. I knew a lot of how I didn't like this. I didn't like that." She added: "So my whole thing is date. Date a lot, and if you run into a bad date or have a bad experience, move on quickly." The remarks arrive amid swirling rumors Michelle and Barack, 64, are "secretly divorcing" and are already preparing to divide their considerable estate. An insider claims the couple has already quietly arranged to split their $70million in assets – with Michelle due to retain control of their Higher Ground production company and a string of real-estate holdings, while Barack is said to be taking their DC residence and a share of their stock portfolio.

Barack Admits to Marriage Obstacles

Source: MEGA Michelle insisted she never thought about leaving Barack.

Barack joined his wife on the podcast in which she tackled dating advice for their kids, and when Craig asked, "Wait, you guys like each other?" he quipped: "She took me back – it was touch and go for a while." Michelle, however, has been emphatic about the state of their relationship on the show, declaring: "There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quittin' my man." She added they have "had some really hard times, we've had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I'm married to." Earlier this year, Barack acknowledged a lasting strain from his time in office. Speaking in April to the president of Hamilton College, he admitted: "I was in a deep deficit with my wife... so I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things."

'It Isn't True!'

Source: MEGA Malia Obama is eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle.

Meanwhile, Michelle has repeatedly pushed back against the divorce rumors, calling them a by-product of people being unable to accept her exercising independence. She said when she skipped high-profile events earlier this year, some assumed her absence must mean her marriage was faltering. Jenna Bush Hager revealed on Today when she asked her father, former President George W. Bush, about the divorce talk about the Obamas, he "was kind of mad that I called to even ask" – insisting: "That isn't true. I know them, and it isn't true."

Source: MEGA Sources allege the Obamas want their kids to avoid a 'doomed' marriage.