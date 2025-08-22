EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Accused of 'Weeping Under His Bed Covers' to Pal Jeffrey Epstein Over Bankruptcy Woes — After 'Repeatedly Begging Pedophile to Get him Top Model's Number'
Donald Trump is said to have been so financially and emotionally dependent on Jeffrey Epstein in the 1990s he once cried under his bed covers and leaned on the sex offender for support, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The accusations about the president, now 79, are made in reporting by the journalist Vanessa Grigoriadis, which has resurfaced amid renewed outrage over Trump's links to the pedophile.
Did Trump Beg Epstein For Women's Phone Numbers?
In a 2019 Vanity Fair profile, Grigoriadis described how Trump was mocked in New York's elite circles over his bankruptcy filings and desperation – while allegedly begging Epstein for introductions to women.
She quoted a model in Epstein's circle in her 2019 piece who said: "Donald was such a joke to all of the models back then – we all knew he was bankrupt and had no game. I remember Jeffrey once saying he was going to be late to pick me up because he had to drop off food for Donald – he was at home crying under the covers."
Grigoriadis also reported Trump repeatedly asked Epstein to hand over a model's number, only to be rebuffed.
She claimed: "(A) Sports Illustrated model describes meeting Donald Trump at one of Trump's parties in the penthouse of the Plaza hotel back then."
Trump goaded Epstein for her number: "Jeffrey said he wouldn't give it to him, and he had to get it from me," she claimed.
"She finally gave it to him on another occasion, but he lost it. 'Trump called Jeffrey, trying to get it again, saying, 'She gave it to me! You know she gave it to me! You can give it to me now!' but Jeffrey wouldn't do it."
Epstein's Vile Behavior
Her account paints Trump as a desperate hanger-on in Epstein's glittering social world of models, billionaires, and political figures.
Epstein, who died aged 66 in a New York jail cell in 2019, ran what federal prosecutors later called a "vast network" of sexual exploitation.
His connections ranged from former president Bill Clinton to Victoria's Secret tycoon Les Wexner.
According to Grigoriadis, he "epitomized the transactional nature of fin de siècle New York society," where powerful men collected models as trophies.
She added: "Epstein was always talking about how well-connected he was. He was a total starf-----."
The journalist also described the way Epstein viewed women as "commodities – tradable objects" and treated them as "trash."
She said he manipulated both underage girls and women in their twenties, with attorney David Boies, who represented Epstein victims, estimating in her piece: "There are almost as many people involved over 18 as under 18 – it's not 50-50, but it's in that ballpark."
Epstein's fixer, Ghislaine Maxwell, now 63 and serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, recruited many of the young women, often promising jobs or glamour.
One friend told Grigoriadis about the British socialite-turned madam: "She said, 'They're nothing, these girls. They are trash.'"
Trump has long insisted he distanced himself from Epstein.
But photographs and flight logs show the two men socialized in the 1990s and early 2000s.
In his own words in 2002, Trump told New York magazine Epstein had an appetite for women "on the younger side."
Trump 'Needed' Epstein
His murky links to Epstein continue to haunt Trump's political career.
Earlier this year, he refused to release further government files related to Epstein, despite pressure from victims' lawyers.
The FBI has since closed its investigation, concluding Epstein's 2019 death was suicide and that there was no hidden "client list."
Critics say the moves have left key questions unanswered about Epstein's network – and Trump's role within it.
Grigoriadis's reporting captured how dependent Trump once was on his disgraced friend. She quoted an ex-girlfriend of Epstein who described the dynamic as disturbing.
They said: "Epstein always wanted to give the impression he owned people, that he could damage people. "Donald fit right into that orbit – he needed Jeffrey more than Jeffrey ever needed him."