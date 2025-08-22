EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Accused of 'Weeping Under His Bed Covers' to Pal Jeffrey Epstein Over Bankruptcy Woes — After 'Repeatedly Begging Pedophile to Get him Top Model's Number'

In a 2019 Vanity Fair profile, Grigoriadis described how Trump was mocked in New York's elite circles over his bankruptcy filings and desperation – while allegedly begging Epstein for introductions to women.

She quoted a model in Epstein's circle in her 2019 piece who said: "Donald was such a joke to all of the models back then – we all knew he was bankrupt and had no game. I remember Jeffrey once saying he was going to be late to pick me up because he had to drop off food for Donald – he was at home crying under the covers."

Grigoriadis also reported Trump repeatedly asked Epstein to hand over a model's number, only to be rebuffed.

She claimed: "(A) Sports Illustrated model describes meeting Donald Trump at one of Trump's parties in the penthouse of the Plaza hotel back then."

Trump goaded Epstein for her number: "Jeffrey said he wouldn't give it to him, and he had to get it from me," she claimed.

"She finally gave it to him on another occasion, but he lost it. 'Trump called Jeffrey, trying to get it again, saying, 'She gave it to me! You know she gave it to me! You can give it to me now!' but Jeffrey wouldn't do it."