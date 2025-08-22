EXCLUSIVE: Clinton 'Divorce' Bombshell — Hillary 'Ready To Expose Husband Bill's Ties To Jeffrey Epstein To Escape Potential Prison Sentence'... Causing Cracks In Their Marriage
Hillary and Bill Clinton's marriage has been hit by a truck after they were both subpoenaed to spill everything they know about Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking allegations, but the former first lady may throw her husband under the bus, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to sources, Hillary is said to be so grossed out over a potential airing of Bill's true relationship with the sex offender that she's consulting her lawyers over her best next move.
Will Hillary Betray Bill?
"It really could be over," an insider claimed. "She's long known what Bill, and what he's capable of." Another source claimed Hillary is "enraged. The people around her say she's finished with him and out for blood."
They added: "She doesn’t care what it costs in terms of money. She can't bear to look at him after years of betrayal."
The former president's history with the sex creep is well-documented, and he's faced scrutiny for having flown on Epstein's private jet, often referred to as the "Lolita Express."
In his memoir, Citizen, the 79-year-old explained his relationship with Epstein, and said: "He hurt a lot of people, but I knew nothing about it, and by the time he was first arrested in 2005, I had stopped contact with him. I’ve never visited his island."
"I wish I had never met him," he added.
Bill Once Got a Massage From Epstein's Masseuse
Bill also claimed he thought Epstein was "odd" but had "no inkling of the crimes he was committing." However, records show Epstein visited the White House 17 times during Bill’s first Oval Office term.
There seemed to be more ties to Epstein, as Bill was photographed smiling while leaning back in a chair as a 22-year-old massage therapist pressed her hands into his shoulders. The photos captured Epstein's personal masseuse at the time, Chauntae Davies, rubbing her hands into the former governor's shoulders.
According to Davies, now 42, Bill had complained of a stiff neck after falling asleep on the flight. She claimed Epstein's madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, urged her to help him.
"Everyone had a little chuckle, but Ghislaine insisted and said I was good," Davies recalled. "The President then asked me, 'Would you mind giving it a crack?'"
Bill had also been photographed with Maxwell – who is serving 20 years for sex trafficking – during a tour of Africa for his Clinton Foundation initiative, billed as a humanitarian mission to raise awareness about poverty and AIDS in Africa.
Davies, who later accused Epstein of raping her repeatedly over several years, noted: "Looking back at these images now, it raises a lot of questions about why Bill Clinton was using the plane and what perhaps Jeffrey may have been trying to accomplish by having him around."
Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's alleged sex slaves, also claimed in her unpublished memoir, The Billionaire’s Playboy Club, that Epstein hosted a "big dinner party" on his Caribbean estate, in which Bill was the guest of honor. However, Bill has denied he was ever in attendance.
Following the subpoena, other sources claimed Hillary was left raging, as they claimed she was "humiliated that Bill’s connection with Jeffrey has led to a congressional subpoena. She’s not going down because of his inability to control his sexual urges."
Hillary's Revenge?
The insider added: "She’s dealt with Bill’s humiliating affair with a White House intern [Monica Lewinsky], and now she’s seeing their careers and legacies shredded by Bill’s uncomfortable relationship with an accused sex trafficker. She’s done."
The source claimed Hillary may be looking out for herself now to avoid time behind bars: "She’ll save herself and give them anything they want to know about Epstein. From her perspective, it's only fair, given how Bill has repeatedly humiliated her."
Hillary, 77, is being accused of pushing for a smear campaign against her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, during his 2016 presidential run, which tied him to Russia's dictator, Vladimir Putin.