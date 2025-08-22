EXCLUSIVE: Clinton 'Divorce' Bombshell — Hillary 'Ready To Expose Husband Bill's Ties To Jeffrey Epstein To Escape Potential Prison Sentence'... Causing Cracks In Their Marriage

"It really could be over," an insider claimed. "She's long known what Bill, and what he's capable of." Another source claimed Hillary is "enraged. The people around her say she's finished with him and out for blood."

They added: "She doesn’t care what it costs in terms of money. She can't bear to look at him after years of betrayal."

The former president's history with the sex creep is well-documented, and he's faced scrutiny for having flown on Epstein's private jet, often referred to as the "Lolita Express."

In his memoir, Citizen, the 79-year-old explained his relationship with Epstein, and said: "He hurt a lot of people, but I knew nothing about it, and by the time he was first arrested in 2005, I had stopped contact with him. I’ve never visited his island."

"I wish I had never met him," he added.