Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jeffrey Epstein
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: FBI Still Withholding Unreleased Esptein Investigation Documents Containing Interviews With Alleged Victims and Tipsters... As It's Revealed Sick Pedo Was a 'Protected' Informant

Jeffrey Epstein/FBI logo
Source: mega/unsplash

Jeffrey Epstein was a secret informant for the FBI.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 22 2025, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jeffrey Epstein was apparently able to avoid federal sex trafficking charges for so long because he was a fed himself, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The convicted sex offender's alleged empire ran freely for years while he served as a secret FBI informant, and the agency is still purposely withholding the damning evidence.

Article continues below advertisement

jeffrey epstein
Source: mega

The financier was able to avoid charges for so long thanks to his cooperation with the government.

According to a bombshell document from 2008 obtained by RadarOnline.com, the late tycoon and pedophile, who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, "provided information to the FBI as agreed upon."

Or, as one intelligence agency source said: "he was a puppet, informant and spy for the FBI."

The internal FBI note also alluded to Epstein's 2006 indictment and his sweetheart deal after pleading guilty two years later to a state child prostitution charge, stating that there would be "no federal prosecution" in the matter if he abided by his agreement.

And court records further show the FBI is still withholding documents containing interviews with 55 alleged victims and tipsters. The unreleased stash also includes intelligence operations information, spy communications, subpoenas for social media accounts, and Epstein’s banking and phone records – along with graphic photographs.

Private investigator Ed Opperman, who has worked the Epstein case since 2013, said government officials were likely well aware of Epstein's shenanigans.

"If the FBI is admitting these crimes were going on right under their surveillance, then they are complicit," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein's Secret Government Ties

FBI document
Source: supplied

A secret document exposed his link to the FBI.

This isn't the first time Epstein has been linked to a secret role in the U.S. Government.

In a still-ongoing 2024 federal lawsuit filed by eight women, the FBI is accused of failing to stop the financier and instead allowing him to run amok.

"Epstein got away with sex trafficking even while under the control and custody of the law enforcement authorities," the suit claimed.

Sources have said up until Epstein's 2019 arrest, he continued to molest hundreds, while rubbing elbows with bigwigs such as former President Bill Clinton, Britain’s Prince Andrew and others, who have all denied any wrongdoing."

According to the 2024 lawsuit: "The FBI sat back while Epstein and his co-conspirators trafficked and raped teenagers and young women for twenty years.

"The gross negligence and reckless indifference committed by the FBI promoted the continued sexual abuse of the victims at the hands of Epstein and his associates."

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein Agent of Mossad As Well

Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: mega

Epstein had high-power connections to political leaders like Bill Clinton.

Epstein apparently wasn't only a secret agent man for the FBI. Rumors of his connections to Israel's famed Mossad have been floating for years. And former Israeli spy Ari Ben-Menashe has said they are all true.

"Mr Epstein was the simple idiot who was going around providing girls to all kinds of politicians in the United States," he previously said. "See, f------ around is not a crime. It could be embarrassing, but it’s not a crime.

"But f------ a fourteen-year-old girl is a crime. And he was taking photos of politicians f------ fourteen-year-old girls – if you want to get it straight. They would just blackmail people, they would just blackmail people like that."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson's Ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's Montana Rodeo To Remain Open 'For the Foreseeable Future' After His Death at 48 — as Workers Heartbreakingly Admit 'We Miss Him'

Photo of Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Biographer Claims Prez Went Off On Secret Service After He Was Denied a Door Lock And Lost His Mind Over Changed Bedsheets... as Chaos Erupts At White House

Epstein the Mole

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

jeffrey epstein
Source: mega

He often ferried the bigwigs around on his private jet.

The revelation that Epstein was an inside man has reignited long-standing suspicions that his immunity was not the result of powerful lawyers or elite connections alone, but due to his value as an intelligence asset.

One source familiar with the investigation said: "The real reason the FBI has been stonewalling for years is because these files blow up the official story.

" Epstein wasn't just evading justice – he was helping them."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.