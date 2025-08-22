EXCLUSIVE: FBI Still Withholding Unreleased Esptein Investigation Documents Containing Interviews With Alleged Victims and Tipsters... As It's Revealed Sick Pedo Was a 'Protected' Informant

According to a bombshell document from 2008 obtained by RadarOnline.com, the late tycoon and pedophile, who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, "provided information to the FBI as agreed upon."

Or, as one intelligence agency source said: "he was a puppet, informant and spy for the FBI."

The internal FBI note also alluded to Epstein's 2006 indictment and his sweetheart deal after pleading guilty two years later to a state child prostitution charge, stating that there would be "no federal prosecution" in the matter if he abided by his agreement.

And court records further show the FBI is still withholding documents containing interviews with 55 alleged victims and tipsters. The unreleased stash also includes intelligence operations information, spy communications, subpoenas for social media accounts, and Epstein’s banking and phone records – along with graphic photographs.

Private investigator Ed Opperman, who has worked the Epstein case since 2013, said government officials were likely well aware of Epstein's shenanigans.

"If the FBI is admitting these crimes were going on right under their surveillance, then they are complicit," he said.