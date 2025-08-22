EXCLUSIVE: FBI Still Withholding Unreleased Esptein Investigation Documents Containing Interviews With Alleged Victims and Tipsters... As It's Revealed Sick Pedo Was a 'Protected' Informant
Jeffrey Epstein was apparently able to avoid federal sex trafficking charges for so long because he was a fed himself, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The convicted sex offender's alleged empire ran freely for years while he served as a secret FBI informant, and the agency is still purposely withholding the damning evidence.
According to a bombshell document from 2008 obtained by RadarOnline.com, the late tycoon and pedophile, who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, "provided information to the FBI as agreed upon."
Or, as one intelligence agency source said: "he was a puppet, informant and spy for the FBI."
The internal FBI note also alluded to Epstein's 2006 indictment and his sweetheart deal after pleading guilty two years later to a state child prostitution charge, stating that there would be "no federal prosecution" in the matter if he abided by his agreement.
And court records further show the FBI is still withholding documents containing interviews with 55 alleged victims and tipsters. The unreleased stash also includes intelligence operations information, spy communications, subpoenas for social media accounts, and Epstein’s banking and phone records – along with graphic photographs.
Private investigator Ed Opperman, who has worked the Epstein case since 2013, said government officials were likely well aware of Epstein's shenanigans.
"If the FBI is admitting these crimes were going on right under their surveillance, then they are complicit," he said.
Epstein's Secret Government Ties
This isn't the first time Epstein has been linked to a secret role in the U.S. Government.
In a still-ongoing 2024 federal lawsuit filed by eight women, the FBI is accused of failing to stop the financier and instead allowing him to run amok.
"Epstein got away with sex trafficking even while under the control and custody of the law enforcement authorities," the suit claimed.
Sources have said up until Epstein's 2019 arrest, he continued to molest hundreds, while rubbing elbows with bigwigs such as former President Bill Clinton, Britain’s Prince Andrew and others, who have all denied any wrongdoing."
According to the 2024 lawsuit: "The FBI sat back while Epstein and his co-conspirators trafficked and raped teenagers and young women for twenty years.
"The gross negligence and reckless indifference committed by the FBI promoted the continued sexual abuse of the victims at the hands of Epstein and his associates."
Epstein Agent of Mossad As Well
Epstein apparently wasn't only a secret agent man for the FBI. Rumors of his connections to Israel's famed Mossad have been floating for years. And former Israeli spy Ari Ben-Menashe has said they are all true.
"Mr Epstein was the simple idiot who was going around providing girls to all kinds of politicians in the United States," he previously said. "See, f------ around is not a crime. It could be embarrassing, but it’s not a crime.
"But f------ a fourteen-year-old girl is a crime. And he was taking photos of politicians f------ fourteen-year-old girls – if you want to get it straight. They would just blackmail people, they would just blackmail people like that."
Epstein the Mole
The revelation that Epstein was an inside man has reignited long-standing suspicions that his immunity was not the result of powerful lawyers or elite connections alone, but due to his value as an intelligence asset.
One source familiar with the investigation said: "The real reason the FBI has been stonewalling for years is because these files blow up the official story.
" Epstein wasn't just evading justice – he was helping them."