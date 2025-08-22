Your tip
Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell Accused of 'Protecting' Trump and Claims Epstein Was 'Murdered' in Just-Released Bombshell Interview — As Jailed Madam Begs For Early Release

Ghislaine Maxwell's interview with the Justice Department was released.

Aug. 22 2025, Published 4:36 p.m. ET

Aug. 22 2025, Published 4:36 p.m. ET

Ghislaine Maxwell's bombshell revelations to a Justice Department official have been made public, as the former madam said she never saw Donald Trump “in any inappropriate setting” with young girls associated with her ex-boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects," Maxwell, 63, told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche during a two-day session at her then-Florida prison.

'Nothing' From Trump In Epstein Birthday Book

Maxwell added that she "actually never saw the President in any type of massage setting,” referring to the code used by prosectors to describe Epstein's sexual encounters with the young women she helped procure for him.

The former socialite also disputed the Wall Street Journal's claims that Trump wrote a salacious letter for Epstein's 50th birthday party in 2003, which she allegedly included in a bound book of other notes from his famous pals.

“Epstein would talk about his 50th, he said, I don’t know what I’m going to do. And I said, well, these are nice things, my mom did this book for my dad. He said, 'I love that idea,'” she explained to Blanche about the album.

Maxwell said she had no recollection of Trump submitting a card or letter, and was sure there wasn't anything from the president in the final product.

“President Trump, there was nothing from President Trump,” Maxwell told Blanche.

The president sued the WSJ and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, for $10 million over the report.

Epstein's 'Suicide'

Maxwell is incredulous that her ex committed suicide inside his New York City prison cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Epstein was found dead by guards, and the medical examiner's autopsy concluded that his death was the result of hanging with a bedsheet. However, numerous irregularities were found in subsequent investigations into the former financier's death.

"I do not believe he died by suicide, no. If it is indeed murder, I believe it was an internal situation," the English native stated.

While Maxwell was unable to speculate behind who might have wanted Epstein dead, she noted that it would be an easy task, telling Blanche, "In prison, where I am... they will kill you for $25 worth of commissary."

Maxwell was convicted in December 2021 on five sex-trafficking-related counts and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Some users on X claimed Maxwell was protecting Trump by providing no evidence that could be used against him, notably in her glowing description of the president during her interview with Blanche.

“Trump was always very cordial and very kind to me. And I just want to say that I find -- I -- I admire his extraordinary achievement in becoming the President now," she raved to the deputy AG. "I like him, and I've always liked him."

"This is exactly what you would say about the person you are seeking a pardon from," one user huffed.

"Exactly the kind of thing you’d say to get transferred to a country club," a second person sneered, referring to how Maxwell was transferred out of a medium security federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida, to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas following her sit-down with Blance.

"Sounds like she might be getting out soon," a third individual speculated about a possible pardon from Trump, while a fouth snarked, "That pardon deal is doing work."

