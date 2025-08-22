Ghislaine Maxwell Accused of 'Protecting' Trump and Claims Epstein Was 'Murdered' in Just-Released Bombshell Interview — As Jailed Madam Begs For Early Release

Maxwell added that she "actually never saw the President in any type of massage setting,” referring to the code used by prosectors to describe Epstein's sexual encounters with the young women she helped procure for him.

The former socialite also disputed the Wall Street Journal's claims that Trump wrote a salacious letter for Epstein's 50th birthday party in 2003, which she allegedly included in a bound book of other notes from his famous pals.

“Epstein would talk about his 50th, he said, I don’t know what I’m going to do. And I said, well, these are nice things, my mom did this book for my dad. He said, 'I love that idea,'” she explained to Blanche about the album.

Maxwell said she had no recollection of Trump submitting a card or letter, and was sure there wasn't anything from the president in the final product.

“President Trump, there was nothing from President Trump,” Maxwell told Blanche.

The president sued the WSJ and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, for $10 million over the report.