The OG Royal Renegade: Inside Queen Elizabeth's Little Sister Margaret's Spoiled Booze-filled Life — And Why She Would've Been 'Anti-Meghan' Despite Shared Pain With Fellow 'Spare' Harry

Queen Elizabeth's little sister Princess Margaret took full-advantage of her privilege of being born into the Royal family but not having the bear the stress and responsibilities of ruling.

Margaret, who would have celebrated her 95th birthday on August 21, was a hardened alcoholic who chain-smoked and indulged in extramarital affairs.

Despite her rebellious nature and understanding better than anyone Prince Harry's affliction with being his older brother William's Spare, sources claimed Margaret would not have approved of Meghan Markle as they exposed the late princess' wild life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.