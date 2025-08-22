Your tip
The OG Royal Renegade: Inside Queen Elizabeth's Little Sister Margaret's Spoiled Booze-filled Life — And Why She Would've Been 'Anti-Meghan' Despite Shared Pain With Fellow 'Spare' Harry

A royal insider has exposed Princess Margaret's spoiled life and why she would have been 'anti-Meghan.'

Aug. 22 2025, Published 4:33 p.m. ET

Queen Elizabeth's little sister Princess Margaret took full-advantage of her privilege of being born into the Royal family but not having the bear the stress and responsibilities of ruling.

Margaret, who would have celebrated her 95th birthday on August 21, was a hardened alcoholic who chain-smoked and indulged in extramarital affairs.

Despite her rebellious nature and understanding better than anyone Prince Harry's affliction with being his older brother William's Spare, sources claimed Margaret would not have approved of Meghan Markle as they exposed the late princess' wild life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Princess Margaret's Drunken 'Bad Behavior' Compared to 'Groundhog Day'

Photo of Princess Margaret
Source: MEGA

Margaret was said to have got drunk and 'badly behaved in the same way over and over again.'

Royal biographer Craig Brown shared tales of Margaret's downright "bad behavior" in Ninety-Nine Glimpses of Princess Margaret following her death at age 71 in February 2002.

Brown claimed: "I wasn't doing a hatchet job. In fact I was looking around, there were so many stories of her bad behavior. It was a bit like Groundhog Day.

"She was badly behaved in the same way over and over again. She'd sort of get drunk and the drunker she got the more formal and hoity-toity got."

Princess Margaret Was a Brat to Her Friends

Photo of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret
Source: MEGA

The royal insider claimed Margaret was a poor sport and a brat to her friends.

Brown confessed he was "on the lookout for nice stories" about Margaret because of her sour reputation, which included stories of her flipping board games as she raged about losing.

Margaret was also said to be a brat to her friends. One time she was said to demand her friend bring her a drink while she lounged in the pool, unbothered. The friend was forced to get in the pool fully clothed to hand deliver the cocktail to Margaret in her chair.

Another appalling incident alleged Margaret told a friend's disabled husband, "Did you know that you have a ridiculous way of walking?"

Why Margaret Would Have Been 'Anti-Meghan' Despite Diva Similarities

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The insider said Margaret would have been 'very anti-Meghan.'

Luckily not every story about Margaret was bad and Brown noted, "I think she was quite a good mother in that her children turned out better than the queen's children," throwing shade at disgraced Prince Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein, as well as King Charles' cheating scandal and divorce.

While Margaret was a diva who lived a rambunctious life for anyone, especially a royal member, she still cared about the Crown deeply. Which is why Brown claimed she likely would not have approved of Meghan or the drama that has fractured the family.

He said: "She always hated anyone that she thought would bring the Royal family into dispute. I think she'd be very anti-Meghan."

The source also suspected Margaret would not have cared for Meghan's 'emoting' or how she is 'young and pretty.'

Brown continued: "It's always dangerous to speculate, but I suspect she'd be jealous of her as well for being young and pretty.

"A lot of people told me that when you start second to the throne and go down year after year – she ended up 17th in line for the throne – she hated that. She hated going further down and being less important."

The royal biographer added Margaret likely wouldn't have cared for all of Meghan's "emoting" either.

