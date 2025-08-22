EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson's Ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's Montana Rodeo To Remain Open 'For the Foreseeable Future' After His Death at 48 — as Workers Heartbreakingly Admit 'We Miss Him'
Brandon Blackstock's beloved Montana rodeo won't be shutting down anytime soon despite his devastating death, his girlfriend and business partner, Brittney Jones, tells RadarOnline.com exclusively.
The couple launched the Valley View Rodeo together in 2023, as Blackstock secretly battled melanoma. The former talent manager tragically lost his fight with cancer on August 7. Now, Jones is determined to honor his dream and keep the rodeo and his memory alive.
Blackstock's Rodeo Will 'Remain'
Jones tells RadarOnline.com that the rodeo "is going to remain," forging ahead after Brandon's death, and that their last event for the season will be held on August 28.
The Bozeman, Montana-based rodeo's next season is due to kick off in June 2026, as Jones said she "absolutely" plans to keep their business alive "for the foreseeable future."
Jones credited her late boyfriend with having a "good knack for putting together a crew" when it comes to their devoted employees.
As the rodeo winds down its 2025 season without the man who helped found it, Jones adds, "We sure do miss him," about Blackstock's heartbreaking death, grieving that it is "all so awfully sad."
Montana Man
Blackstock and Jones founded the Valley View Rodeo one year after his divorce from superstar ex-wife Kelly Clarkson was finalized.
The music industry veteran fell in love with Big Sky Country after the Since U Been Gone powerhouse, 43, purchased a $10.4million working ranch in Philipsburg, Montana, in 2019.
Blackstock continued to live on the property following Clarkson's filing for divorce in June 2020. The singer tried to evict him several times amid their bitter court battle, although he ultimately purchased a $1.8million home in Butte, Montana, in 2022.
While Clarkson kept the ranch in their divorce settlement, Blackstock was given a 5.12 percent ownership stake in the property, which had soared to a reported $17million value.
Red Carpets to Rodeos
Blackstock found the cowboy life after years of working as a talent manager alongside his dad, Narvel Blackstock, through his Nashville-based company Starstruck Entertainment.
Clarkson's ex repped the likes of Blake Shelton and Carly Pearce, as well as the Stronger singer, toward the end of their nearly seven-year marriage.
Upon his split from the original American Idol champ, Brandon traded in red carpets for ranch life. He started the V Bar V Cattle Co. in Montana in 2020, going on to launch several other business ventures in the state.
Brandon's 'Loving Partner in Life And Business'
Brandon's romance and business relationship with Jones, who was Clarkson's former personal assistant, wasn't revealed until after his death.
His obituary read: "After more than 20 years in the music business, Brandon found his way back to the mountains and the cowboy way of life he always wanted to live. He found a homestead and a love in Butte, Montana."
"Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana," the obit added about the couple's businesses.