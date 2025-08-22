The couple launched the Valley View Rodeo together in 2023, as Blackstock secretly battled melanoma. The former talent manager tragically lost his fight with cancer on August 7. Now, Jones is determined to honor his dream and keep the rodeo and his memory alive.

Brandon Blackstock 's beloved Montana rodeo won't be shutting down anytime soon despite his devastating death , his girlfriend and business partner, Brittney Jones , tells RadarOnline.com exclusively.

Brittney Jones vowed to keep the rodeo she cofounded with Blackstock alive following his sad passing.

Jones tells RadarOnline.com that the rodeo "is going to remain," forging ahead after Brandon's death, and that their last event for the season will be held on August 28.

The Bozeman, Montana-based rodeo's next season is due to kick off in June 2026, as Jones said she "absolutely" plans to keep their business alive "for the foreseeable future."

Jones credited her late boyfriend with having a "good knack for putting together a crew" when it comes to their devoted employees.

As the rodeo winds down its 2025 season without the man who helped found it, Jones adds, "We sure do miss him," about Blackstock's heartbreaking death, grieving that it is "all so awfully sad."