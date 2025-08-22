Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Donald Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Biographer Claims Prez Went Off On Secret Service After He Was Denied a Door Lock And Lost His Mind Over Changed Bedsheets... as Chaos Erupts At White House

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA/Unsplash

Donald Trump isn't exactly very happy at the White House.

Contact us by Email

Aug. 22 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Things are getting ugly at the White House, according to Donald Trump biographer Michael Wolff, and it's all due to door locks and bedroom sheets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Wolff, known for the 2018 Trump-focused book Fire and Fury, claimed the president went off on his own security and staff after realizing things weren't up to par.

Why Did Trump Lose His Mind?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump is said to have lost his marbles over certain bedroom things not going his way.

Making an appearance on the Inside Trump's Head podcast, Wolff claimed Trump had installed a lock on his bedroom door in the White House, despite the Secret Service not giving him the green light.

The disagreement led to a "confrontation," according to the author, who claimed the Secret Service "actually took [the lock] off, demanded that it be taken off."

Wolff also claimed another moment featured Trump going crazy after the White House's domestic staff changed his bedsheets.

He claimed Trump "had a fit. What that’s about, I have no idea."

What's Going On Behind The Scenes?

Photo of Michael Wolff
Source: MEGA

Author Michael Wolff claimed the president went off on his Secret Service over not being able to have a lock on his bedroom door.

That is just the start of it, according to Wolff, as the former reality star is said to treat the Oval Office unlike any other administration.

"It's like a bus station, it's just filled with people, 20 people, 30 people, more," Wolff claimed of the current White House. "They bring in chairs. Almost anyone can come in and sit down, and Trump is behind the desk talking."

He continued: "It’s like a monologue... And sometimes it's kind of funny, he's trying to make jokes, or then digressing into, you know, having no idea where. And everybody is sitting there pretending to listen.

"... One of the things that when [Trump] speaks, what is inside the head comes out of the mouth. So whatever confusion, chaos, churning, past grievances comes out, and it doesn't stop."

'Proven To Be A Fraud!'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump also raged at White House staffers after his bedsheets were changed, according to Wolff.

Wolff continued: "So you will sit with him, and you could sit with him for hours, and you will never, ever, ever have a moment to say anything," and claimed the controversial politician never listens to others.

We reached out to the White House for comment, and Communications Director Steven Cheung had the same response he's ever had for Wolff, calling him a "lying sack of s---" who "has been proven to be a fraud."

The statement continued: "He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain."

Trump And Epstein's Connection?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Wolff claimed Trump treats the Oval Office unlike anything ever seen before.

In response to Cheung, Wolff told RadarOnline.com: "None of this is new information. It was in my book Fire and Fury... and not disputed. Steven Cheung merely issues the same cut-and-paste denial and slur whenever my name comes up, no matter what I've said."

This is not the first time Wolff has made wild claims about Trump; he recently tied the president and late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein together.

Wolff claimed Trump may have "snitched" on Epstein before his 2006 arrest, which ended up with the pedophile getting a slap on the wrist.

"Trump was aware of what was going on in Epstein's house for a very long time … and … he then used that against Epstein," Trump claimed.

The two notorious figures were believed to be close; however, Wolff claimed they had a falling out over what Epstein alleged to be a money laundering scheme involving a Florida property, Trump, and a Russian oligarch.

"And at that point," Wolff explained, "the investigation of Epstein began, and Epstein … believed that it began because Trump notified the police about what was going on at Epstein's house, which Trump was fully aware of, because he was a frequent visitor to the house."

Epstein was arrested and tossed behind bars again in 2019, this time on sex trafficking charges, while Trump was in the White House. However, the vile criminal was found dead in his cell just a month later; a death that has been shrouded in conspiracy theories.

