EXCLUSIVE: Trump Biographer Claims Prez Went Off On Secret Service After He Was Denied a Door Lock And Lost His Mind Over Changed Bedsheets... as Chaos Erupts At White House

That is just the start of it, according to Wolff, as the former reality star is said to treat the Oval Office unlike any other administration.

"It's like a bus station, it's just filled with people, 20 people, 30 people, more," Wolff claimed of the current White House. "They bring in chairs. Almost anyone can come in and sit down, and Trump is behind the desk talking."

He continued: "It’s like a monologue... And sometimes it's kind of funny, he's trying to make jokes, or then digressing into, you know, having no idea where. And everybody is sitting there pretending to listen.

"... One of the things that when [Trump] speaks, what is inside the head comes out of the mouth. So whatever confusion, chaos, churning, past grievances comes out, and it doesn't stop."