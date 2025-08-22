EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry and King Charles’ Peace Talks Rapidly Spiraled Into Fresh Rounds of Bitterness and Leaking Accusations

Prince Harry's fragile attempt at reconciliation with King Charles has already unraveled, with aides on both sides trading blame over leaked details of a London meeting intended to heal the royal rift.

RadarOnline.com can reveal just days after photographs surfaced of representatives for Harry, 40 and Charles, 76, sharing tea at a private club near Clarence House, recriminations have replaced optimism.

Reports of the meeting appeared in the Mail on Sunday, complete with pictures of aides arriving and sitting on a terrace visible from Green Park.