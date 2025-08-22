Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry and King Charles’ Peace Talks Rapidly Spiraled Into Fresh Rounds of Bitterness and Leaking Accusations

Photo of King Charles III and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and King Charles’ peace talks spiraled into fresh bitterness and leaking accusations.

Aug. 22 2025, Published 3:43 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry's fragile attempt at reconciliation with King Charles has already unraveled, with aides on both sides trading blame over leaked details of a London meeting intended to heal the royal rift.

RadarOnline.com can reveal just days after photographs surfaced of representatives for Harry, 40 and Charles, 76, sharing tea at a private club near Clarence House, recriminations have replaced optimism.

Reports of the meeting appeared in the Mail on Sunday, complete with pictures of aides arriving and sitting on a terrace visible from Green Park.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry Was 'Livid' Over The Meeting

Photo of King Charles III and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry warned reconciliation with Charles is now in doubt.

A source close to Harry said: "He was livid. Leaks have always been one of his main grievances, and then suddenly this meeting ends up in the press. To suggest it came from Harry's team is completely false."

The meeting was attended by the king's press secretary, Tobyn Andreae, along with Harry's UK representative, Liam Maguire, and his chief communications officer, Meredith Maines.

Andreae, who joined the royal household in 2022 after a long career at the Mail, was photographed carrying a Berry Bros wine bag, which the Mail confidently claimed was a gift.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry Wants To Be The One Making Peace

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Harry denied his team leaked details of the peace talks.

While Harry's camp insisted they had nothing to do with the publicity, the Mail quoted royal author Phil Dampier speculating that the leak came from the Sussexes, suggesting Harry wanted to "paint himself as the one making peace."

The allegation has added to tensions between father and son, sources told us.

The Royal Over-Seas League, where the meeting took place, has often been used by Charles' courtiers for discreet gatherings.

But the decision to sit outside left the aides in full public view, undermining efforts at secrecy.

Under U.K. privacy law, individuals in a public space cannot claim a reasonable expectation of privacy, allowing the photos to be published without challenge.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Queen Camilla and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry accused Camilla of sacrificing him for PR in 'Spare.'

The timing of the row is particularly sensitive. Harry has spoken openly of wanting to reconcile with his family, telling the BBC earlier this year that he "would love a reconciliation" with both his father and brother, and admitting concern for the king's health.

He said: "I don't know how much longer my father has, and I don't want to keep fighting."

Yet his history of accusing palace aides – particularly those of Queen Camilla – of planting stories makes this latest episode all the more fraught.

In Spare, Harry wrote Queen Camilla "sacrificed me on her personal PR altar" and called her "dangerous."

Promoting the memoir on 60 Minutes, he told Anderson Cooper: "With a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being queen consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth's Shockingly Brutal Response to Sister Princess Margaret's Suicidal Threat Amid Mental Breakdown Over Divorce Scandal Revealed

Photo of Prince William and Harry

EXCLUSIVE: The One Reason Prince Harry’s Dream of Reconciliation With Brother William is ‘Doomed Forever’

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of King Charles III and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The leaked meeting reignited tension between father and son.

Harry also alleged Camilla leaked details of her first private conversation with Prince William to the press and said even in 2019, William was "seething" after learning Charles and Camilla's staff were accused of briefing against him and his family.

The latest skirmish now threatens to derail any progress toward reconciliation.

One palace insider warned: "Any progress that was being made has taken a serious hit. Harry entered the talks genuinely wanting to move forward, but if details keep landing in the press, there's no way to build trust."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.