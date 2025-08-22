EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry and King Charles’ Peace Talks Rapidly Spiraled Into Fresh Rounds of Bitterness and Leaking Accusations
Prince Harry's fragile attempt at reconciliation with King Charles has already unraveled, with aides on both sides trading blame over leaked details of a London meeting intended to heal the royal rift.
RadarOnline.com can reveal just days after photographs surfaced of representatives for Harry, 40 and Charles, 76, sharing tea at a private club near Clarence House, recriminations have replaced optimism.
Reports of the meeting appeared in the Mail on Sunday, complete with pictures of aides arriving and sitting on a terrace visible from Green Park.
Harry Was 'Livid' Over The Meeting
A source close to Harry said: "He was livid. Leaks have always been one of his main grievances, and then suddenly this meeting ends up in the press. To suggest it came from Harry's team is completely false."
The meeting was attended by the king's press secretary, Tobyn Andreae, along with Harry's UK representative, Liam Maguire, and his chief communications officer, Meredith Maines.
Andreae, who joined the royal household in 2022 after a long career at the Mail, was photographed carrying a Berry Bros wine bag, which the Mail confidently claimed was a gift.
Harry Wants To Be The One Making Peace
While Harry's camp insisted they had nothing to do with the publicity, the Mail quoted royal author Phil Dampier speculating that the leak came from the Sussexes, suggesting Harry wanted to "paint himself as the one making peace."
The allegation has added to tensions between father and son, sources told us.
The Royal Over-Seas League, where the meeting took place, has often been used by Charles' courtiers for discreet gatherings.
But the decision to sit outside left the aides in full public view, undermining efforts at secrecy.
Under U.K. privacy law, individuals in a public space cannot claim a reasonable expectation of privacy, allowing the photos to be published without challenge.
The timing of the row is particularly sensitive. Harry has spoken openly of wanting to reconcile with his family, telling the BBC earlier this year that he "would love a reconciliation" with both his father and brother, and admitting concern for the king's health.
He said: "I don't know how much longer my father has, and I don't want to keep fighting."
Yet his history of accusing palace aides – particularly those of Queen Camilla – of planting stories makes this latest episode all the more fraught.
In Spare, Harry wrote Queen Camilla "sacrificed me on her personal PR altar" and called her "dangerous."
Promoting the memoir on 60 Minutes, he told Anderson Cooper: "With a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being queen consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street."
Harry also alleged Camilla leaked details of her first private conversation with Prince William to the press and said even in 2019, William was "seething" after learning Charles and Camilla's staff were accused of briefing against him and his family.
The latest skirmish now threatens to derail any progress toward reconciliation.
One palace insider warned: "Any progress that was being made has taken a serious hit. Harry entered the talks genuinely wanting to move forward, but if details keep landing in the press, there's no way to build trust."