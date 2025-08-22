Queen Elizabeth's Shockingly Brutal Response to Sister Princess Margaret's Suicidal Threat Amid Mental Breakdown Over Divorce Scandal Revealed

The late Queen Elizabeth's brutal response to being told her only sister, Princess Margaret, was threatening to take her own life amid a mental breakdown over her marriage ending has been uncovered, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While the monarch was poised and reserved in public, her "cool and dry humor" was apparently free-flowing when she was out of the spotlight.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton detailed one particularly harsh moment the late Elizabeth's dark humor was on display in 1974 when she received a frantic call about Margaret's well-being.