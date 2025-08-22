Florida Nurse Alexis Von Yates, 35, Accepts Plea Deal After Being 'Caught By Husband Raping Her 15-Year-Old Stepson'
A Florida nurse accused of having a sexual relationship with her 15-year-old stepson has agreed to a cushy plea deal that will "significantly reduce" her prison sentence, RadarOnline.com can report.
However, not everyone is pleased Alexis Von Yates is getting off so easily.
Plea Deal Push
Von Yates had been allegedly flirting and trying to seduce the boy for weeks in July 2024, often telling the teen she was "horny," before he caved in. When his father came home unexpectedly early from work, he saw his son run into another room and his wife naked on the couch
The 35-year-old Ocala woman was originally charged with "sexual battery on a person 12 to 18 years of age by a person in familial custody."
However, on Thursday, she pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of lewd and lascivious battery, which the judge called a "significant downward departure" from standard sentencing guidelines.
But the teen boy's family pushed for the plea to spare him from having to return to Florida to testify, which they feared would derail the progress he's made during his ongoing mental health treatment.
Von Yates will officially be sentenced next month.
Medical License Revoked
Under the terms of the plea agreement, Von Yates will serve two years in the Department of Corrections, followed by two years of community control and 10 years of sex offender probation.
She'll also have to complete 200 hours of community service and pay fines and court costs.
Von Yates, who had worked as a nurse since 2016, has already seen her license revoked by the Florida Department of Health.
In a release, the agency explained: "Nurses are placed in a position of trust. Therefore, it is imperative that they demonstrate good judgment and good moral character.
"Ms. Von Yates' decision to (allegedly) engage in sexual activity with a minor child and/or her decision to engage in oral and penetrative sex indicates that she lacks the good judgment and moral character necessary to be a registered nurse."
She Told The Boy She Was 'Horny'
As Radar has reported, the teenage victim initially told investigators that he was visiting his father and stepmother for summer vacation at the time.
The pair reportedly hit a THC vape, played video games, and watched movies while his lineman father was working late. As a movie played in the background, Von Yates reportedly said she was bored, and told the boy how "horny" she was because "she had not had sex in two weeks and she was on her period."
The victim recalled in the arrest affidavit that the two started cuddling. He moved on to kissing her neck before the two started making out.
"I wish you were 18, because you're not old enough," Von Yates allegedly told the teen as they cuddled, according to the affidavit. She then "kicked off" her panties, and the pair engaged in oral sex and intercourse without a condom.
Dad Came Home Early
When the boy's father came home from work early, he found them naked on the couch having sex.
Shocked, he began throwing things at the two, shouting, "What the f---" is going on?"
Von Yates reportedly begged for forgiveness and tried to reason that the underage victim "looked like his father when he was younger."
A day later, she actually called the boy, saying she wished they had kept having sex and that her husband had not discovered them, the affidavit claimed.
She also asked her stepson to rate her sexual performance, to which he replied: "Seven out of ten."