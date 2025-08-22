Florida Nurse Alexis Von Yates, 35, Accepts Plea Deal After Being 'Caught By Husband Raping Her 15-Year-Old Stepson'

Von Yates had been allegedly flirting and trying to seduce the boy for weeks in July 2024, often telling the teen she was "horny," before he caved in. When his father came home unexpectedly early from work, he saw his son run into another room and his wife naked on the couch

The 35-year-old Ocala woman was originally charged with "sexual battery on a person 12 to 18 years of age by a person in familial custody."

However, on Thursday, she pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of lewd and lascivious battery, which the judge called a "significant downward departure" from standard sentencing guidelines.

But the teen boy's family pushed for the plea to spare him from having to return to Florida to testify, which they feared would derail the progress he's made during his ongoing mental health treatment.

Von Yates will officially be sentenced next month.