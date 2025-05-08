Florida Nurse’s Shocking Excuse After Being 'Caught By Husband Raping Her 15-Year-Old Stepson'

Alexis Von Yates allegedly had been flirting and trying to seduce the boy for weeks before their sexual encounter, often telling the teen she was "horny."

According to police, last July, the 34-year-old Ocala woman put her two children to bed and then went to hang out with her teen stepson on the living room couch.

The victim told investigators that he was visiting his father and stepmother for summer vacation at the time.

The pair reportedly hit a THC vape, played video games, and watched movies while his lineman father was working late. As a movie played in the background, Yates reportedly said she was bored, and told the boy how "horny" she was because "she had not had sex in two weeks and she was on her period."

The victim recalled in the arrest affidavit that the two started cuddling. He moved on to kissing her neck before the two started making out.