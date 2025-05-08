Florida Nurse’s Shocking Excuse After Being 'Caught By Husband Raping Her 15-Year-Old Stepson'
A nurse in Florida charged with carrying on a sexual relationship with her 15-year-old stepson had a shocking excuse for why she did it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The woman has already had her nursing license revoked, as she awaits a criminal trial.
Alexis Von Yates allegedly had been flirting and trying to seduce the boy for weeks before their sexual encounter, often telling the teen she was "horny."
According to police, last July, the 34-year-old Ocala woman put her two children to bed and then went to hang out with her teen stepson on the living room couch.
The victim told investigators that he was visiting his father and stepmother for summer vacation at the time.
The pair reportedly hit a THC vape, played video games, and watched movies while his lineman father was working late. As a movie played in the background, Yates reportedly said she was bored, and told the boy how "horny" she was because "she had not had sex in two weeks and she was on her period."
The victim recalled in the arrest affidavit that the two started cuddling. He moved on to kissing her neck before the two started making out.
Her Excuse
"I wish you were 18, because you're not old enough," Yates allegedly told the teen as they cuddled, according to the affidavit. She then "kicked off" her panties and the pair engaged in oral sex and intercourse without a condom.
When the boy's father came home from work early, he allegedly found them naked on the couch having sex.
Shocked, he began throwing things at the two, shouting "What the f---" is going on?"
Yates reportedly begged for forgiveness, and tried to reason that the underage victim "looked like his father when he was younger."
A day later, she actually called the boy, saying she wished they had kept having sex and that her husband had not discovered them, the affidavit claimed.
She also asked her stepson to rate her sexual performance, to which he replied: "Seven out of ten."
Nursing License Revoked
Yates is charged with felony lewd or lascivious battery with a victim age 12 to 16. She has pleaded not guilty and set to be deposed on June 20.
A concerned family member reported the incident to police after the boy’s father neglected to call cops, according to the affidavit, and Yates was arrested in November.
She had worked as a nurse since 2016, but her license was revoked last week by the Florida Department of Health, months after the charge was filed.
"Nurses are placed in a position of trust," the agency said in a release. "Therefore, it is imperative that they demonstrate good judgment and good moral character.
"Ms. Yates' decision to (allegedly) engage in sexual activity with a minor child and/or her decision to engage in oral and penetrative sex indicates that she lacks the good judgment and moral character necessary to be a registered nurse."